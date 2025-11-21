Jump to category:
Back To Top

Kate Winslet's oversized blazer, wide-leg jeans and Chelsea boots is the chicest cold-weather outfit formula

Stylish, comfortable and practical – what's not to love?

Image of Kate Winslet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith's avatar
By
published
in News

When it comes to winter dressing, few combinations feel as effortlessly put-together as Chelsea boots worn with wide-leg jeans, and Kate Winslet's recent outing confirms that this outfit formula is a winner during the colder months.

Sturdy Chelsea boots are an absolute wardrobe hero when the temperature drops. Practical and durable, this boot style is worth every penny when the weather turns. However, if you've ever paused on how to style Chelsea boots, Winslet's wide-leg denim and relaxed blazer combination offers the ultimate styling solution.

Image of Kate Winslet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winslet's tan-coloured Chelsea boots are from Loake, and she was spotted wearing these exact boots styled with a pair of skinny jeans last October, confirming that they are her go-to choice for the colder season. She carries a vintage black handbag by Proenza Schouler, which features a clutch design and a textured leather finish.

Shop Kate Winslet's Look

When you think of the best wide-leg jeans, we tend to think of classic blue denims or versatile black shades, but her choice of light-wash grey feels extremely stylish. Plus, it pairs seamlessly with her base layer – a grey graphic t-shirt that peaks out from underneath her blazer.

Wider leg trouser silhouettes look excellent paired with ankle-height boots. The voluminous shape of the jeans elongates your legs, and the structured shape of a Chelsea boot offers a sleek contrast. Often, the hem of wide-leg jeans finishes at the ankle, showing off the boot ever-so-slightly.

If you love wearing jeans and a blazer outfits, Winslet's everyday styling approach is certainly one to recreate. Plus, when the temperatures drop, Chelsea boots offer the ultimate warmth and protection from the elements. We'd reccomend opting for boot styles with thick soles and pull-tabs that will make taking them on and off a breeze.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top