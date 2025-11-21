Kate Winslet's oversized blazer, wide-leg jeans and Chelsea boots is the chicest cold-weather outfit formula
Stylish, comfortable and practical – what's not to love?
When it comes to winter dressing, few combinations feel as effortlessly put-together as Chelsea boots worn with wide-leg jeans, and Kate Winslet's recent outing confirms that this outfit formula is a winner during the colder months.
Sturdy Chelsea boots are an absolute wardrobe hero when the temperature drops. Practical and durable, this boot style is worth every penny when the weather turns. However, if you've ever paused on how to style Chelsea boots, Winslet's wide-leg denim and relaxed blazer combination offers the ultimate styling solution.
Spotted in LA, Winslet pairs wide-leg jeans in a soft grey tone with a black oversized blazer layered over a graphic t-shirt, creating a laid-back yet stylish look. To finish, she opts for some tan leather Chelsea boots, the same pair we spotted her in last year, to be exact.
Winslet's tan-coloured Chelsea boots are from Loake, and she was spotted wearing these exact boots styled with a pair of skinny jeans last October, confirming that they are her go-to choice for the colder season. She carries a vintage black handbag by Proenza Schouler, which features a clutch design and a textured leather finish.
Shop Kate Winslet's Look
Sleek, smart and effortlessly stylish, this black blazer will become the backbone of your winter capsule wardrobe. Either team it with smart tailored trousers, or wear it with your favourite denim pieces.
When you think of the best wide-leg jeans, we tend to think of classic blue denims or versatile black shades, but her choice of light-wash grey feels extremely stylish. Plus, it pairs seamlessly with her base layer – a grey graphic t-shirt that peaks out from underneath her blazer.
Wider leg trouser silhouettes look excellent paired with ankle-height boots. The voluminous shape of the jeans elongates your legs, and the structured shape of a Chelsea boot offers a sleek contrast. Often, the hem of wide-leg jeans finishes at the ankle, showing off the boot ever-so-slightly.
If you love wearing jeans and a blazer outfits, Winslet's everyday styling approach is certainly one to recreate. Plus, when the temperatures drop, Chelsea boots offer the ultimate warmth and protection from the elements. We'd reccomend opting for boot styles with thick soles and pull-tabs that will make taking them on and off a breeze.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.