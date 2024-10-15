Kate Winslet's skinny jeans, toffee-toned Chelsea boots and big blazer looked effortless and elegant all at once

Kate Winslet has shown us how to style skinny jeans in the most chic and fuss-free way and we're definitely going to be giving this a go

Kate Winslet wearing skinny jeans, Chelsea boots and an oversized blazer in September 2024
(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty)
Kate Winslet's skinny jeans styled with toffee-toned Chelsea boots and an oversized blazer looked effortless and elegant all at once when she wore them for a New York outing.

A great, well-fitting pair of jeans is a staple all year round and many of us will have our go-to pairs in our winter capsule wardrobe ready to pair with cosy knitwear and comfy boots. Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type it’s tempting to stick to this style, although sometimes it’s good to mix things up a little. If you want to wear your jeans with a more oversized jumper or coat, streamlined designs are especially beautiful and this is the approach Kate Winslet took with her jeans-focused outfit back in September. The Hollywood star is more often seen striding down the red carpet in a range of glamorous gowns but her style is so versatile and when Kate wants to be more casual, jeans are a staple.

She was seen outside Good Morning America in New York wearing skinny jeans tucked into tan-toned Chelsea Boots with a black, oversized blazer over the top. The jeans were a cool-toned blue that had a hint of grey to it and this kind of undertone instantly makes blue denim more wintery compared to the warmer light-washes that are popular in spring/summer.

Kate Winslet’s skinny jeans had the classic form-fitting style we expect from this type of jean and seemed to be ankle grazer length. If you’ve never been quite sure how to style skinny jeans then she has shown a perfect way to do it, as an oversized top or jacket helps to balance out the silhouette of very streamlined jeans. With looser jeans, a more fitted top is a great choice that does the same thing in reverse.

Adding to her effortlessly elegant outfit, Kate tucked her jeans into the top of some gorgeous Chelsea boots and although our best black boots will always have a special place in our wardrobe, a pair of tan or brown boots are always worth having too. They are something a little different and can lift the colour palette of a dark-toned outfit, as well as looking fabulous with lighter neutrals like white, cream, beige and camel.

The actor’s boots were a soft toffee colour and the elasticated panels on either side were a darker chocolate brown, adding a touch of contrast whilst not being too bold. Just like black boots, brown ones are so easy to style with other colours and Kate chose a flat pair with a rounded toe. At a time when the weather sometimes makes us reluctant to venture outside at all, comfort is key and flat Chelsea boots are easy to slip on and off and last all day in.

Kate Winslet could have easily colour coordinated her top to her brown boots but instead she took a slightly different route and wore a black oversized blazer.

This style of jacket is one of her favourites to wear for a put-together feel that’s still somewhat casual. It appeared as though she was wearing a matching black top underneath and her blazer fell to just below her waist and covered the top of her skinny jeans.

Whilst some blazers can be incredibly structured, this one was softer and complemented the relaxed denim and boots. With this outfit combination Kate Winslet achieved a sense of effortless elegance and this is exactly what we’re aiming for this autumn/winter.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

