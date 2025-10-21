Kate Moss's timeless party outfit proves that sometimes it's worth defying the trends

Stepping out at the Moss & Freud premiere at the London Film Festival, Kate Moss relied on a classic party outfit formula, of a relaxed two-piece suit, to retain her title as a red carpet icon. Drawing inspiration from women's tuxedos, the white trouser suit was compiled of a pair of wide-leg trousers and a blazer, with nothing underneath.

When it comes to the best women's trouser suits for the party season, a tuxedo is hard to beat, delivering polish and flair with minimal smiling needed. While we might be more used to a traditional black iteration with satin lapels, Kate Moss's choice of an all white design offered a brighter and more modern finish.

Keeping her look tonal, Moss opted for a pair of dark cream boots to ensure her look was not only sleek, but it also naturally elongated her torso. If you don't want to bare all under your blazer this season, adding a silky camisole in a coordinating hue will still lean into the overall polished aesthetic.

(Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)

Shop Kate Moss's Look

An outfit formula that will see you well into the festive season, a white trouser suit might feel like a daring ensemble, but this elegant two-piece is a look you can wear on repeat, making it a sound investment.

While you can wear the blazer and trousers together, they can also be worn separately, giving you a polished pair of trousers to team with pretty much anything in your wardrobe, and an additional blazer that will smarten up t-shirt and jeans combinations or dresses.

While Kate opted for a striking plunging neckline by choosing to wear nothing underneath her jacket, don't let the supermodel put you off this party-perfect look. Simply select a silk cami in a tonal hue, or even a sequined iteration, to keep your outfit dancefloor-ready.