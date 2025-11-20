Kate Moss' chic wellies will keep you warm all winter long - and they're Kate Middleton's favourites, too
She's worn Hunter rain boots to festivals in the past, but these royal-approved wellies are the warmest I've ever worn
If the sudden drop in temperature and flurries of snow have you wondering 'what wellies do celebrities wear?', then I've got the Rolls-Royce of wellington boots for you.
When I tested the Le Chameau Vierzonord wellies last year, I knew they were going to be good. They are, after all, the Princess of Wales' wellies of choice. But I wasn't prepared for quite how much I loved them - so much so, in fact, that they came out top on our list of the best wellies.
I found myself scrolling through some celebrity images earlier this month, looking for cold weather wardrobe inspiration, and when I stumbled across this photo of Kate Moss wearing Le Chameau wellies while out on a festive walk back in December 2019, I couldn't wait to wear mine again. And I'm not just saving them for dog walks, either - these neoprene-lined boots are keeping my toes cosy whenever I leave the house at the moment.
Exact match
With an adjustable side buckle, sturdy sole and toasty neoprene lining, these quality wellies will last for years. I'd be lost without mine! Kate's pair has the older style logo, but otherwise, these look like an exact match to me. I would say they are slim-fitting, so check out the wide fit options on the Le Chameau website if that's a worry.
Kate paired hers with a pink Bella Freud knit, a leopard print scarf, plus a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Add in a quilted Chanel handbag, and of course, a pair of her signature skinny jeans, and this is an outfit that looks just as fresh today as it did six years ago.
Shop the look
Kate's pale pink knit features just the little Bella Freud logo embroidered on it, but this merry and bright jumper is very typical of the British clothing brand's aesthetic with its cheeky slogan. A high fashion Christmas knit indeed!
We also tested this style in our quest to find the best wellies, and they fared really well. Our tester Molly found she could easily tuck joggers or jeans into this versatile style, and they're a really impressive price point. The check print lining is a subtly chic detail - even if nobody else can see it.
Yes, skinny jeans are still in style, and they're absolutely the best denim for tucking into wellies for a sleek look. One Nordstrom reviewer really raved about this style, writing: "Wow - I found them! I’ve been searching for my perfect jean fit for years now.... I have now purchased this brand in 3 different versions, skinny, straight leg & bootcut and they all fit perfectly."
A little black handbag is a must-have for party season, and the chain handle on this bag makes it an incredible designer lookalike. It's also available in cream if that will work better with your Christmas sequins!
November might feel like a funny time to be investing in sunglasses, but with 20% off, now is a great time to buy this pair of the best sunglasses. Ray-Ban also has members-only deals going on right now that are well worth checking out.
Kate Middleton has worn her Le Chameau Vierzonord wellies on several occasions, both for royal engagements and trips to the polo.
As I wrote in my Le Chameau review, I've only purchased one pair of wellies before now. They were by Hunter, and they lasted me for 15 years. Let's just assume I have these wellies for fifteen years (and they most certainly feel sturdy enough to last that long!). That's about £15 per year. Girl maths!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.