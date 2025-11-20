Jump to category:
Kate Moss' chic wellies will keep you warm all winter long - and they're Kate Middleton's favourites, too

She's worn Hunter rain boots to festivals in the past, but these royal-approved wellies are the warmest I've ever worn

Kate Moss Christmas lunch, Cotswolds, UK - 23 Dec 2019
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
If the sudden drop in temperature and flurries of snow have you wondering 'what wellies do celebrities wear?', then I've got the Rolls-Royce of wellington boots for you.

When I tested the Le Chameau Vierzonord wellies last year, I knew they were going to be good. They are, after all, the Princess of Wales' wellies of choice. But I wasn't prepared for quite how much I loved them - so much so, in fact, that they came out top on our list of the best wellies.

Kate Moss goes for a Cotswold walk alongside her dog in 2019

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kate paired hers with a pink Bella Freud knit, a leopard print scarf, plus a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Add in a quilted Chanel handbag, and of course, a pair of her signature skinny jeans, and this is an outfit that looks just as fresh today as it did six years ago.

Kate Middleton has worn her Le Chameau Vierzonord wellies on several occasions, both for royal engagements and trips to the polo.

As I wrote in my Le Chameau review, I've only purchased one pair of wellies before now. They were by Hunter, and they lasted me for 15 years. Let's just assume I have these wellies for fifteen years (and they most certainly feel sturdy enough to last that long!). That's about £15 per year. Girl maths!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

