Kate Moss' chic wellies will keep you warm all winter long - and they're Kate Middleton's favourites, too

If the sudden drop in temperature and flurries of snow have you wondering 'what wellies do celebrities wear?', then I've got the Rolls-Royce of wellington boots for you.

When I tested the Le Chameau Vierzonord wellies last year, I knew they were going to be good. They are, after all, the Princess of Wales' wellies of choice. But I wasn't prepared for quite how much I loved them - so much so, in fact, that they came out top on our list of the best wellies.

I found myself scrolling through some celebrity images earlier this month, looking for cold weather wardrobe inspiration, and when I stumbled across this photo of Kate Moss wearing Le Chameau wellies while out on a festive walk back in December 2019, I couldn't wait to wear mine again. And I'm not just saving them for dog walks, either - these neoprene-lined boots are keeping my toes cosy whenever I leave the house at the moment.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Exact match Le Chameau Women's Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Wellington Boot View at Le Chameau With an adjustable side buckle, sturdy sole and toasty neoprene lining, these quality wellies will last for years. I'd be lost without mine! Kate's pair has the older style logo, but otherwise, these look like an exact match to me. I would say they are slim-fitting, so check out the wide fit options on the Le Chameau website if that's a worry.

Kate paired hers with a pink Bella Freud knit, a leopard print scarf, plus a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Add in a quilted Chanel handbag, and of course, a pair of her signature skinny jeans, and this is an outfit that looks just as fresh today as it did six years ago.

Shop the look

Kate Middleton has worn her Le Chameau Vierzonord wellies on several occasions, both for royal engagements and trips to the polo.

As I wrote in my Le Chameau review, I've only purchased one pair of wellies before now. They were by Hunter, and they lasted me for 15 years. Let's just assume I have these wellies for fifteen years (and they most certainly feel sturdy enough to last that long!). That's about £15 per year. Girl maths!