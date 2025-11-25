Kate Garraway and Jenni Falconer deliver a masterclass in styling blazers and wide-leg trousers as they accidentally step out in matching outfits

With all the parties we attend and people we see over the festive season, there is bound to be an occasion where we accidentally turn up in the same outfit as someone else, and that’s exactly what happened at woman&home’s Christmas Live event this weekend.

Friends Kate Garraway and Jenni Falconer both stepped out in River Island’s navy pinstripe low waist trousers with the fashion-forward navy pinstripe cocoon sleeve blazer by River Island for the event and they not only both looked amazing, but they also styled out the fashion 'mishap' beautifully. “Great minds think alike!!! Clearly, we spend too much time together,” Jenni captioned her and Kate’s selfie on Instagram.

Their twinning moment goes to show just how on-trend pinstripe tailoring is this season, and the collarless, cocoon sleeve blazers that the duo wore were a particularly directional interpretation of the trend. Putting a fashion-forward spin on a classic power suit, Kate and Jenni's stylish suit is nearly sold out, though there are plenty of alternatives to be found.

Shop Jenni and Kate's Suited Look

As well as Jenni and Kate both wearing the same suit, they also styled them in very similar ways. Proving just how important accessories are in our autumn capsule wardrobes, both TV presenters added a thin waist belt to their suits as a way of adding a feminine feel to the androgynous pinstripe design. The slim waist belts helped to highlight their middles, creating a flattering hourglass silhouette.

It’s an addition that will work for any autumn outfit ideas where you want a little more definition around the waist. A thin belt acts as a subtle way to break up a block colour or pattern, too, creating a balanced top and bottom half of your outfit.

While Jenni opted for dainty jewellery to add a feminine touch to her boxy, jacket, Kate styled hers with a neck scarf. In a navy satin, this plays into a huge trend we’ve seen emerging over the past year, with neck scarves being one of the biggest accessory trends of 2025.

Not only are they super on trend, neck scarves are one of the simplest ways to update a top, dress or blazer with a simple neckline, and it's guaranteed to make your outfit look more expensive. One look, two striking ways to wear, great minds really do think alike.

