Kate Garraway and Jenni Falconer deliver a masterclass in styling blazers and wide-leg trousers as they accidentally step out in matching outfits
Appearing at woman&home's Christmas Live event, the pair showcased this top trend in twinning ensembles
With all the parties we attend and people we see over the festive season, there is bound to be an occasion where we accidentally turn up in the same outfit as someone else, and that’s exactly what happened at woman&home’s Christmas Live event this weekend.
Friends Kate Garraway and Jenni Falconer both stepped out in River Island’s navy pinstripe low waist trousers with the fashion-forward navy pinstripe cocoon sleeve blazer by River Island for the event and they not only both looked amazing, but they also styled out the fashion 'mishap' beautifully. “Great minds think alike!!! Clearly, we spend too much time together,” Jenni captioned her and Kate’s selfie on Instagram.
Their twinning moment goes to show just how on-trend pinstripe tailoring is this season, and the collarless, cocoon sleeve blazers that the duo wore were a particularly directional interpretation of the trend. Putting a fashion-forward spin on a classic power suit, Kate and Jenni's stylish suit is nearly sold out, though there are plenty of alternatives to be found.
A post shared by Jenni Falconer (@jennifalconer)
A photo posted by on
Shop Jenni and Kate's Suited Look
EXACT MATCH
With a collarless V-neckline, a nipped-in waist and statement cocoon sleeves, Kate and Jenni's high street blazer is easily mistaken for a designer piece. A fun update to the classic suit blazer, this fashion-forward piece is a must-have this season. A great option for styling as part of a jeans and a blazer, this pinstripe beauty is surprisingly versatile.
EXACT MATCH
Available in short, regular and long leg lengths, you can get the perfect fit with these versatile, pinstripe suit trousers. Wear them with the matching blazer, a thin belt and neck scarf like Kate Garraway, or style them with a t-shirt or button-up for a more relaxed style.
If Kate and Jenni's suit is sold out in your size, then River Island have this premium alternative that's similar in style. With the same cocoon sleeves, sculpted shape and navy, pinstripe pattern, this blazer is sure to see a lot of wear over the autumn/winter season. Pair with coordinating trousers, or with denim for a more relaxed feel.
Designed as a co-ord to match the River Island navy cocoon sleeve stripe blazer mentioned above, these slim leg trousers create a sleek, suited look whether paired with the matching jacket, a blouse, shirt or tee. A V-vent at the hem allows you to show off your shoes, too, and delivers a more fashion-forward finish to these tailored trousers.
This blazer is made from 100% wool for a luxe, warm touch. Its V-neckline, lapel-free design and nipped-in waist it creates a very similar look to Kate and Jenni's blazer. The long sleeves are not cocoon shaped like the River Island design, making the look a little more timeless and streamlined. It's ideal for those looking for something more polished and less fashion-led.
With a mid-rise waist and classic straight leg, these 100% wool suit trousers couldn't be more versatile or easy to style. They're a perfect match for the brand's pinstripe lapel-free blazer mentioned above, with the two pieces creating a look just like Kate and Jenni's, but perhaps with a slightly more timeless twist.
As well as Jenni and Kate both wearing the same suit, they also styled them in very similar ways. Proving just how important accessories are in our autumn capsule wardrobes, both TV presenters added a thin waist belt to their suits as a way of adding a feminine feel to the androgynous pinstripe design. The slim waist belts helped to highlight their middles, creating a flattering hourglass silhouette.
It’s an addition that will work for any autumn outfit ideas where you want a little more definition around the waist. A thin belt acts as a subtle way to break up a block colour or pattern, too, creating a balanced top and bottom half of your outfit.
While Jenni opted for dainty jewellery to add a feminine touch to her boxy, jacket, Kate styled hers with a neck scarf. In a navy satin, this plays into a huge trend we’ve seen emerging over the past year, with neck scarves being one of the biggest accessory trends of 2025.
Not only are they super on trend, neck scarves are one of the simplest ways to update a top, dress or blazer with a simple neckline, and it's guaranteed to make your outfit look more expensive. One look, two striking ways to wear, great minds really do think alike.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.