Jessica Alba just wore the affordable leopard print skirt I've been raving about for months

I consider myself a bit of an animal print connoisseur, and I can spot Rixo's distinctive leopard print skirt from a mile away.

I bought my 'Kelly' skirt from the British clothing brand well over a year ago now, and I haven't stopped recommending it to people since then. The bias cut is incredibly flattering, and I wear it whatever the weather. You could style it simply with a T-shirt and your best white trainers when it's warm, or you could follow Jessica Alba's lead and embrace the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 to give it a really cosy spin for the new season.

She was photographed out and about in New York on Wednesday, wearing an achingly chic outfit made up of the £215 leopard print skirt, plus an oversized brown leather jacket, a cardigan in a similar colour and a pair of Phillip Lim biker boots in a rich burgundy-brown hue. Add in a suede bucket bag by Tory Burch, and of course a trusty umbrella (because, September!) and her look backs up my theory that this skirt is the one investment piece that will truly transform your wardrobe. Leopard print is back again and better than ever for 2025, and this skirt has sold out before, so don't wait to snap up your very own spots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Jessica's exact outfit

Exact match Rixo Kelly Silk Midi Skirt £215 at Rixo Behold, the 'Kelly' skirt that will get you so many compliments. It's available in UK sizes 6 to 26, and it's also up for grabs in three other colours and prints, including the Pucci-esque Marble Wave and a chartreuse paisley. Shades of camel, tomato red and chocolate brown pair particularly well with it. Exact match Tory Burch Suede Bucket Bag £305 at Farfetch How beautiful is this little bucket bag? Suede is everywhere this season, and this chestnut coloured design is the ideal size for all of your everyday essentials. Tory Burch makes some of the best affordable designer bags, and just over £300 for a 100% suede bag is not too bad at all. Exact match 3.1 Phillip Lim Alexa Moto Boot £740 at 3.1 Phillip Lim If you're starting to think about buying a new pair of boots for the season ahead, these should be a serious contender. The smart metal details, smooth leather finish, squared toe and flattering length combine to make a boot that you can wear with everything in your autumn capsule wardrobe.

Shop the look for less

H&M Flared Slip Skirt If you're saving up for the Rixo, this H&M option will totally do the trick. The gently flared shape will create a fluid silhouette, and it will look very stylish with knee-high boots and a chunky knit. Topshop Faux Leather Contrast Heavy Wash Bomber Jacket in Brown £75 at ASOS I had to look really hard at this jacket to make sure it wasn't the exact style Jessica's wearing - it's so similar! Topshop is back, and this is a great chance to see if it's as good as you remember. & Other Stories Leather Biker Boots £195 at & Other Stories I might have just added these to my shopping basket. I really rate & Other Stories shoes, so these leather biker boots are well worth splashing some cash. Brown is the colour of the season, and you'll wear them just as much as you would a pair of black boots.

The Kelly skirt has almost entirely 5-star reviews on the brand's website. One happy customer wrote: "I’ve challenged myself to wear & style this beautiful skirt 100 different ways & now realise this will be very easy to achieve!", whilst another said "There’s no age on leopard - I’m 82 and rocking Rixo leopard Kelly!"

Rixo is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, with a rebrand and a return to London Fashion Week tomorrow. So I imagine I'll be spotting this skirt (no pun intended) and other Rixo leopard print pieces on plenty more celebrities in the coming months.