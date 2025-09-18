Jessica Alba just wore the affordable leopard print skirt I've been raving about for months

I've got the receipts to prove it

Jessica Alba is seen on September 17, 2025 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

I consider myself a bit of an animal print connoisseur, and I can spot Rixo's distinctive leopard print skirt from a mile away.

I bought my 'Kelly' skirt from the British clothing brand well over a year ago now, and I haven't stopped recommending it to people since then. The bias cut is incredibly flattering, and I wear it whatever the weather. You could style it simply with a T-shirt and your best white trainers when it's warm, or you could follow Jessica Alba's lead and embrace the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 to give it a really cosy spin for the new season.

She was photographed out and about in New York on Wednesday, wearing an achingly chic outfit made up of the £215 leopard print skirt, plus an oversized brown leather jacket, a cardigan in a similar colour and a pair of Phillip Lim biker boots in a rich burgundy-brown hue. Add in a suede bucket bag by Tory Burch, and of course a trusty umbrella (because, September!) and her look backs up my theory that this skirt is the one investment piece that will truly transform your wardrobe. Leopard print is back again and better than ever for 2025, and this skirt has sold out before, so don't wait to snap up your very own spots.

Jessica Alba is seen in Manhattan on September 17, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Jessica's exact outfit

Shop the look for less

The Kelly skirt has almost entirely 5-star reviews on the brand's website. One happy customer wrote: "I’ve challenged myself to wear & style this beautiful skirt 100 different ways & now realise this will be very easy to achieve!", whilst another said "There’s no age on leopard - I’m 82 and rocking Rixo leopard Kelly!"

Rixo is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, with a rebrand and a return to London Fashion Week tomorrow. So I imagine I'll be spotting this skirt (no pun intended) and other Rixo leopard print pieces on plenty more celebrities in the coming months.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.