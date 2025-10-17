Jessica Alba wears Rixo's new floral dress with knee-high boots – a combination that works perfectly for cold-weather occasions
Who says you need to put away your favourite frocks in the cooler season?
Jessica Alba reveals her smart approach to seasonal dressing, sharing a photo of her wearing a Rixo floral dress styled with tan leather knee-high boots. This styling move cleverly reveals how to style knee-high boots alongside your favourite frocks.
Alba's love for one of the best British clothing brands, Rixo, isn't new, and she is often spotted sporting their vintage-printed frocks whilst out and about. Known for their retro-inspired designs and idyllic floral prints, Rixo is home to some of the best wedding guest dresses, and they are an excellent brand to shop for autumn outfit ideas, too.
She wears a new style from Rixo, a mid-length, sleeved floral midi dress featuring a button-front and curved sleeves. Her exact dress is the Novara Midi Dress; however, sizes are selling out fast. The brand's current collection has a whole range of beautiful floral styles that work all year round.
A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)
A photo posted by on
On her lower half, she opts for the Frances knee-high boots from Reformation, a shoe choice that works well for the cooler season ahead.
The longer length boot silhouette and robust design mean that you can keep your feet and lower legs warm whilst wearing your favourite floaty dresses; all you need now is the addition of tights. To finish, she opts for a Chanel 19 Handbag in a camel hue.
exact dress
This dress features a button-front style and short, curved sleeve design. It has a flattering nipped-in waist and a beautiful crimson, green, and mustard floral print. Notably, the shades look lighter in Alba's photos, so be aware that the shade may be lighter in real life.
Shop Similar Styles & Accessories
The same silhouette but in a different print and colourway, this baby pink and tulip red dress actually combines two of the key autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. Style with either tan suede or brown leather knee-high boots and cosy cardigan.
exact match
These knee-high boots feature a versatile tan shade, a stylish block heel and square toe. Wear this styled with your favourite floral dresses, satin slip skirts or denim skirt designs.
It's a simple but effective styling idea, pairing a feminine dress with structured leather boots adds warmth and looks stylish too. All you need now is to layer up with a cosy winter jacket or one of the best trench coats. Opt for boots with a small heel for added height, and leather, faux leather, or suede options are your best bet for keeping out the cold and wet.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.