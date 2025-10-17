Jessica Alba wears Rixo's new floral dress with knee-high boots – a combination that works perfectly for cold-weather occasions

Who says you need to put away your favourite frocks in the cooler season?

Image of Jessica Alba
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jessica Alba reveals her smart approach to seasonal dressing, sharing a photo of her wearing a Rixo floral dress styled with tan leather knee-high boots. This styling move cleverly reveals how to style knee-high boots alongside your favourite frocks.

Alba's love for one of the best British clothing brands, Rixo, isn't new, and she is often spotted sporting their vintage-printed frocks whilst out and about. Known for their retro-inspired designs and idyllic floral prints, Rixo is home to some of the best wedding guest dresses, and they are an excellent brand to shop for autumn outfit ideas, too.

On her lower half, she opts for the Frances knee-high boots from Reformation, a shoe choice that works well for the cooler season ahead.

The longer length boot silhouette and robust design mean that you can keep your feet and lower legs warm whilst wearing your favourite floaty dresses; all you need now is the addition of tights. To finish, she opts for a Chanel 19 Handbag in a camel hue.

It's a simple but effective styling idea, pairing a feminine dress with structured leather boots adds warmth and looks stylish too. All you need now is to layer up with a cosy winter jacket or one of the best trench coats. Opt for boots with a small heel for added height, and leather, faux leather, or suede options are your best bet for keeping out the cold and wet.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

