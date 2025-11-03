Jennifer Saunders' straight-leg trousers are a sleek alternative to skinny jeans - and her quilted jacket brought an on-trend edge

This time of year many of us find ourselves wearing the same cosy jumpers and jeans or trousers on repeat, but the question of what silhouette to choose isn’t always easy to answer. Streamlined styles work so well tucked into knee high boots to create a smooth silhouette and yet they’re not always the most comfortable.

Wide-leg designs tick all the boxes for comfort, though they can sometimes look a bit too voluminous over ankle boots. Thankfully, there is an alternative that falls somewhere in between and Jennifer Saunders showcased this to perfection in October.

She attended the Dinard British and Irish Film Festival as a jury member and wore deep navy blue straight-leg trousers with a shirt and a very on-trend quilted jacket.

(Image credit: Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Getty Images)

Shop Straight-Leg Trousers And Jeans

M&S Jersey Twill Straight Leg Trousers £28 at M&S Made from jersey twill with added stretch, these straight-leg trousers have a similar look to Jennifer's. They're high-waisted and have pin-tuck detailing for added shaping, as well as an elasticated waist. This is a pair of trousers that looks smart but are comfy enough to wear everyday. Zara Zw Collection Straight-Leg Jeans £39.99 at Zara These straight-leg jeans are high-waisted and come in various washes, including this deep blue tone that reminds me of Jennifer Saunders' trousers. The belt loops mean you can accessorise these and they have a classic five-pocket design and front zip and button fastening. Mango Straight Mid-Rise Suit Trousers £49.99 at Mango The rich maroon shade of these trousers feels so seasonal and if you want go all-out, Mango also make a matching blazer and waistcoat. These trousers fasten with a discreet zip and are mid-rise. Wear with black heeled boots and a matching jumper for a cosy, sophisticated ensemble.

Shop Quilted Jackets

M&S Thermowarmth™ Quilted Collared Jacket £46 at M&S Perfect for changeable weather, this lightweight quilted jacket has M&S's shower-resistant Stormwear™ finish to keep you dry in light rain. The Thermowarmth™ insulation provides effective heat retention for a chilly day and it's cut in a regular fit for easy layering, with a textured cord collar. Next Black Lightweight Quilted Jacket £50 at Next Available in black, burgundy and white, this quilted jacket is a snuggly addition to any autumn wardrobe. It's lightweight but padded, with a practical hood. Style with straight-leg jeans or trousers to achieve a Jennifer Saunders-esque look. H&M Black Diamond Quilted Jacket £44.99 at H&M Affordable and easy to style, this cotton canvas jacket features on-trend diamond quilting and dropped shoulders and is lightly padded. The corduroy collar brings some textural contrast to the design and there are handy patch pockets on the front.

Straight-leg designs have a looser fit from the knee downwards than skinny jeans or trousers, but have a similar smart feel. Jennifer’s trousers were high-waisted and full-length, draping over the top of her Chloe trainers.

Statement trainers are a big autumn/winter shoe trend, though trousers like hers would work just as well with suede or leather ankle boots. Because they’re more fitted than wide or barrel-leg items, they don’t obscure your footwear in the same way and you can really showcase your favourite shoes with them.

Straight-leg trousers or jeans can also be easily dressed up with a cashmere jumper and heeled boots, or down with a chunky knit and flat ones, as they don’t fall strictly into a “formal” or “casual” category.

(Image credit: Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Getty Images)

The Absolutely Fabulous star went for a smart-casual outfit at the Film Festival in France and paired her navy trousers with a flowy black shirt and a black jacket. Her jacket had a boxy shape and was collarless, and the quilting brought a contemporary, fashion-forward edge to her ensemble.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These jackets are a coat trend for 2025 and the contrast of her chunky, relaxed outerwear against her tailored trousers was wonderful. During the colder months when layering is a must, textural style contrasts like this are so key in giving your looks dimension and helping each piece to stand out.

Jennifer also proved that black and navy do work well together and she added a subtle pop of colour with a khaki scarf and, of course, her white and tan trainers.

(Image credit: Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Getty Images)

It was a very minimal look and one that is so wearable and easy to recreate, unlike many celebrity styles we might admire, but wouldn’t feel brave enough to try out ourselves. If tailored trousers aren’t something that would fit in with your other wardrobe staples then I’d advise taking inspiration from Jennifer Saunders and going for jeans instead.

Straight-leg jeans in an indigo wash would give a similar look with a quilted jacket and you could still make them smarter, if you needed to, with the addition of a blazer or longline coat.