Jennifer Lawrence demonstrates how to style this season's tailoring trend with a modern and refreshing twist

We all know that the best trench coats are a must have in an autumn capsule wardrobe. It’s a point that Jennifer Lawrence hit home when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month and used the coat style to elevate traditional office attire into a look that’s quickly become one of our favourite autumn outfit ideas.

Styled alongside grey suit trousers and a button-up shirt, Jennifer’s trench coat played into the perfectly oversized silhouette of her outfit, with the voluminous jacket creating a playful and eye-catching finish.

It also proved that no outerwear can rival a trench coat at this time of year. In the classic beige tone synonymous with a traditional trench, her coat brought an autumnal touch to the grey and blue look, while also adding a practical finish for the cooler season.

(Image credit: ABACAPRESS)

Shop Trench Coats

Get Jennifer Lawrence's Look

Jennifer's smart and polished look was a clever play on this season's love of suiting. Styling a pair of wide-leg, grey suit trousers with a buttoned-up, Oxford-style shirt, in a pale blue hue, Jennifer effortlessly elevated work attire to Paris Fashion Week levels.

Creating a flattering fit and flare shape, Jennifer highlighted her curves by using a waistcoat to pull in the shirt and show off her waist.

When styling wide-leg trousers or jeans, a trench might not be the first piece of outerwear that comes to mind. But, rather than the two voluminous shapes overwhelming each other, Jennifer proves that they can work together if you balance proportions and keep your middle highlighted, allowing for a fit and flare finish.