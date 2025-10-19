Jennifer Lawrence demonstrates how to style this season's tailoring trend with a modern and refreshing twist
Layered over wide leg suit trousers and a chic black waistcoat, the trench blended practicality with style
We all know that the best trench coats are a must have in an autumn capsule wardrobe. It’s a point that Jennifer Lawrence hit home when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month and used the coat style to elevate traditional office attire into a look that’s quickly become one of our favourite autumn outfit ideas.
Styled alongside grey suit trousers and a button-up shirt, Jennifer’s trench coat played into the perfectly oversized silhouette of her outfit, with the voluminous jacket creating a playful and eye-catching finish.
It also proved that no outerwear can rival a trench coat at this time of year. In the classic beige tone synonymous with a traditional trench, her coat brought an autumnal touch to the grey and blue look, while also adding a practical finish for the cooler season.
Shop Trench Coats
Get Jennifer Lawrence's Look
Jennifer's smart and polished look was a clever play on this season's love of suiting. Styling a pair of wide-leg, grey suit trousers with a buttoned-up, Oxford-style shirt, in a pale blue hue, Jennifer effortlessly elevated work attire to Paris Fashion Week levels.
Creating a flattering fit and flare shape, Jennifer highlighted her curves by using a waistcoat to pull in the shirt and show off her waist.
When styling wide-leg trousers or jeans, a trench might not be the first piece of outerwear that comes to mind. But, rather than the two voluminous shapes overwhelming each other, Jennifer proves that they can work together if you balance proportions and keep your middle highlighted, allowing for a fit and flare finish.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.