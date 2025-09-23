Navy and olive green is a combination I've never thought to try, but Jennifer Lawrence makes it look so good
She layered her designer trench coat over a simple navy outfit
Around this time each year, I pack away the colourful midi dresses that I wear all summer long, and instead embrace a much more autumnal colour palette that's mostly black, camel and grey (with an obligatory bit of leopard print in the mix, of course!).
But a photo of Jennifer Lawrence just stopped me in my tracks and made me reconsider my autumn capsule wardrobe entirely. She's pictured here in New York back in 2023, wearing the chicest combination of an olive green trench coat by her go-to label, The Row, teamed with navy wide leg trousers, a white T-shirt, black ballet flats and a navy knit tied effortlessly around her shoulders.
I've actually already got a khaki trench coat in my outerwear collection, and I've never thought of wearing it with navy blue, but this ensemble is the epitome of Quiet Luxury. No prints, no labels, no fuss. It's comfortable, minimalist and sophisticated, and it would work for everything from a day at the office to a dinner date in the evening.
Shop the look
You'll no doubt know Nobody's Child as a brand that makes some of the best wedding guest dresses, but if you haven't had a browse through their denim and outerwear yet, you're seriously missing out.
Zara makes some of the very best trench coats, and this dark khaki option makes a subtle yet refreshing change from traditional beige or practical black. It looks much more expensive that it is!
The Sezane Clyde coat is a widely coveted design amongst those in the know. The checked lining and unfussy design is super chic, and Sienna Miller has been photographed wearing it in more than one colour.
I buy all of my trousers from M&S, and these are a great example of the British clothing brand's impressive yet affordable tailoring. They're available in five different lengths, and one reviewer wrote: "Comfortable and smart, lovely material! I would recommend them"
I love With Nothing Underneath's chic boyfriend shirts, but in recent seasons they've expanded into coats, tailoring and knitwear, too. This navy cotton option would work perfectly tied artfully around your shoulders à la Jennifer.
If you fancy giving your best white trainers a rest, you'll never go too far wrong with simple leather ballet flats. These boast a flexible sole and a really pretty scalloped detailing on the heel.
Navy might not be on our autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 list, but it's a classic colour option, and it's actually much softer than black, which so many of us fall back on at this time of year.
Both navy and shades of khaki are really versatile in your seasonal wardrobe, too. try pairing both colours with rich burgundy, trending chocolate brown or tomato red for maximum impact.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.