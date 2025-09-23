Navy and olive green is a combination I've never thought to try, but Jennifer Lawrence makes it look so good

Around this time each year, I pack away the colourful midi dresses that I wear all summer long, and instead embrace a much more autumnal colour palette that's mostly black, camel and grey (with an obligatory bit of leopard print in the mix, of course!).

But a photo of Jennifer Lawrence just stopped me in my tracks and made me reconsider my autumn capsule wardrobe entirely. She's pictured here in New York back in 2023, wearing the chicest combination of an olive green trench coat by her go-to label, The Row, teamed with navy wide leg trousers, a white T-shirt, black ballet flats and a navy knit tied effortlessly around her shoulders.

I've actually already got a khaki trench coat in my outerwear collection, and I've never thought of wearing it with navy blue, but this ensemble is the epitome of Quiet Luxury. No prints, no labels, no fuss. It's comfortable, minimalist and sophisticated, and it would work for everything from a day at the office to a dinner date in the evening.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Navy might not be on our autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 list, but it's a classic colour option, and it's actually much softer than black, which so many of us fall back on at this time of year.

Both navy and shades of khaki are really versatile in your seasonal wardrobe, too. try pairing both colours with rich burgundy, trending chocolate brown or tomato red for maximum impact.