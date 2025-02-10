Sienna Miller's sold-out Sezane trench coat is finally back - we're shopping this iconic outerwear before it's gone

I love a trench coat. It's the one piece of outerwear that makes even the most rushed outfit feel instantly polished and elevated. That's why Sienna Miller's Sezane Clyde trench—a beautiful, Parisian take on this classic design—is an absolute must-have.

The good news? It's finally back in stock, and if, like me, your current trench coat is looking a bit worn out, or if you are brand new to this outerwear style, you can purchase this dream of a coat from one of the best French clothing brands right now. With its relaxed fit, classic collar, and beautiful patterned lining, it's the ultimate layering piece—warm enough to wear over your best wool jumper in the cooler months and light enough to wear well into spring.

And not only does it come in the classic beige and camel tones, but there are also plenty of fabulous colours to choose from, including a deep chocolate brown. Sienna styles the beige, checked-line coat with a simple black t-shirt, grey tailored trousers and black leather boots.

Shop the Sezane Clyde trench coat

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat - Light Beige £275 at Sezane This classic beige trench coat has a heritage checked lining that adds to its designer feel, and it's made from 100% organic cotton so you just know the quality is excellent. Sezane Clyde Trench Coat - Light Khaki £275 at Sezane In a light khaki green shade this trench feels both suitable for the spring and for the cooler months too. Style with buttery yellow or vibrant crimson red knitwear and some indigo denim jeans. Sezane Clyde Trench Coat - Choco £275 at Sezane Deep chocolate brown has been heavily trending and this coat offers the perfect way to add these rich tones to your current style rotation. A bonus is the playful leopard print lining which is perfect for making a statement.

If you're wondering how to style a trench coat there are plenty of versatile ways to wear the it, from pairing it with some tailored trousers and a smart blouse for the office to wearing with the best wide leg jeans and suede loafers, the options are endless.

And if you've been considering investing in a Burberry trench coat, the Sezane Clyde Trench offers the same amount of quality and a beautiful design which is extremely similar to the classic Burberry style for a lot less.

Style your trench with

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 at COS A black cotton t-shirt is a must-have for any time of the year, and COS offer the best designs. This relaxed fit, short sleeve t-shirt will see you through a lifetime of wear. Sezane Damon Trousers Mottled Grey £125 at Sezane Made from soft wool these cropped tailored trousers don't just look the part, but they are also excellent quality. Wear these on weekends paired with a crisp t-shirt, or dress up for special occasions with smart blouses and platform heels. & Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers £125 at & Other Stories Soft, suede loafers are certainly in line with the shoe trends of 2025, and this suede pair are simply dreamy! Style with your favourite barrel leg jeans and layer over the chicest trench coat for a winning weekend look.