Jennifer Lawrence's leather jacket and denim combination is the perfect cool-weather replacement for jeans and a blazer

Pictured at the WFTV Afternoon Tea in celebration of 'Die My Love' at the Corinthia Hotel, Jennifer Lawrence looked the epitome of laidback cool. Elegantly put together but with the cool-girl twist we're used to from the star, Jennifer's outfit was a masterclass in smart casual dressing.

The perfect replacement for jeans and a blazer as the temperature drops further, the A-list actress was snapped wearing mid-blue bootcut jeans, a white crew neck tee, with a jet black leather jacket slipped over the top.

Forgoing the classic biker or blazer silhouette, Jennifer's Mandarin leather jacket features a round neck, two front patch pockets and knotted toggle fastenings. The stylish leather jacket is by fashion brand Róhe, and the unusual and elevated silhouette helped to ensure the final ensemble still felt polished and put together.

Jennifer Lawrence pairs leather with denim

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While Jennifer opted for the black iteration of the Mandarin leather jacket, it is also available in this season's must-have chocolate brown hue. The unusual silhouette has quite the vintage feel, ensuring that this leather jacket will defy the trends and be an autumn capsule wardrobe piece you can turn to time and time again.

Keeping the rest of her look pared back, Jennifer opted for black shoes that just peeked out from the bottom of her jeans hem. Her plain white t-shirt was an ideal layering piece; the fitted silhouette meant it could tuck into her jeans and wouldn't ruin the line of her jacket, thanks to its form-fitting cut.

Finishing off her outfit with two simple pieces of jewellery, Jennifer opted for a gold ring with a square turquoise stone and a gold beaded necklace with a pendant, largely obscured from view; the drop pendant would have lengthened the star's frame, drawing the eye down.

Get the look

An easy look to recreate, and the perfect autumn outfit idea, when looking for a leather jacket, don't just opt for classic biker silhouettes, there is a wealth of wear to get out of leather blazers and other figure-framing styles that will make even your casual jeans feel polished.

Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to red carpet dressing, but it's often her more casual ensembles that we draw the most inspiration from. This relatable combination of jeans and a leather jacket is so accessible, and it's perfect for autumn and spring looks.

Leather as a fabric ages particularly well, and we'd always recommend going for the best quality you can afford. The supple material will take on its own identity with frequent wear, and it's a style we always see come back into fashion.

For the most polished version of a leather jacket and jeans, forgo bikers and select blazer-style silhouettes, as these will always feel a little dressier, even when paired with denim.