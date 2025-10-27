Jennifer Connelly's fringed party dress and short boots are the surprising combination that is perfect for the party season

Jennifer Connelly dazzled (literally) while in attendance at the Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 runway show, the star-filled event was held at Paramount studios, the perfect location, given the theme. One of many big names spotted on the front row, Jennifer was resplendent in a green and pink sparkling fringed mini dress, fresh from the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2026.

The perfect look for a party, the dress had great movement and shine, and the long sleeves balanced out the thigh-skimming hemline. But it wasn't just the show-stopping embellishment that turned our heads, no, it was the directional shoe choice that helped Jennifer take this look from sparkly partywear to a modern event look that we can see inspiring some of our upcoming autumn outfit ideas.

While a pair of proper court shoes might feel like the natural choice with an embellished dress, Jennifer gave her overall look a modern finish by adding a pair of tough black boots with a sharply pointed toe. The refreshing choice gave her overall look a youthful feel, and while the heels were high, it somehow made the whole ensemble feel a little more relaxed.

Jennifer Connelly adds a cool finish to her party dress with a pair of boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a pair of knee-highs might have been overwhelming with this look, after all, there is a lot going on on the top half, the boot somehow adds a cooler, pared-back feel to the party-ready outfit. The boot hits about calf length, meaning less of the leg is exposed, but still enough to ensure the hemline of the dress and the boots aren't fighting for attention, and overall it is well balanced.

When shorter skirts or dresses feel daunting, adding a pair of boots is a great way to embrace a shorter hem length without feeling quite as exposed. The weather looks pretty sunny in LA, but if it had been cooler, Jennifer could have even gotten away with adding a pair of this season's sheer tights, without compromising on the overall look and feel of her stylish ensemble.

Be inspired...

When it comes to partywear, Hollywood really knows how to put on a show and this magical look from Jennifer Connelly is ticking a lot of boxes for the season ahead. While her actual outfit is a step into the future, as it's from the spring/summer Louis Vuitton collection, there are plenty of style notes that we can take away today.

Jewel hues are always a great option, whether you're heading into the winter party season or trying to choose the ultimate wedding guest dress. Adding a tougher edge to feminine frocks will always deliver a more directional feel and stop your outfit from feeling too prim and pretty, and Jennifer's black boots do just that in this ensemble, rendering what is a summer look firmly ready for autumn/winter weather.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking at tackling shorter hemlines? Always think about how you will balance your look. For Jennifer, the shorter hem is complemented by the longer sleeve design and the short boot, which hits at around the calf, still means there is enough gap between the top of the boot and the bottom of the dress for the outfit to work harmoniously. And finally, fringing is always a good idea, especially if it sparkles.