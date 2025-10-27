Jennifer Connelly's fringed party dress and short boots are the surprising combination that is perfect for the party season
Her boots give a fresh and modern twist on traditional cocktail wear
Jennifer Connelly dazzled (literally) while in attendance at the Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 runway show, the star-filled event was held at Paramount studios, the perfect location, given the theme. One of many big names spotted on the front row, Jennifer was resplendent in a green and pink sparkling fringed mini dress, fresh from the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2026.
The perfect look for a party, the dress had great movement and shine, and the long sleeves balanced out the thigh-skimming hemline. But it wasn't just the show-stopping embellishment that turned our heads, no, it was the directional shoe choice that helped Jennifer take this look from sparkly partywear to a modern event look that we can see inspiring some of our upcoming autumn outfit ideas.
While a pair of proper court shoes might feel like the natural choice with an embellished dress, Jennifer gave her overall look a modern finish by adding a pair of tough black boots with a sharply pointed toe. The refreshing choice gave her overall look a youthful feel, and while the heels were high, it somehow made the whole ensemble feel a little more relaxed.
Jennifer Connelly adds a cool finish to her party dress with a pair of boots
While a pair of knee-highs might have been overwhelming with this look, after all, there is a lot going on on the top half, the boot somehow adds a cooler, pared-back feel to the party-ready outfit. The boot hits about calf length, meaning less of the leg is exposed, but still enough to ensure the hemline of the dress and the boots aren't fighting for attention, and overall it is well balanced.
When shorter skirts or dresses feel daunting, adding a pair of boots is a great way to embrace a shorter hem length without feeling quite as exposed. The weather looks pretty sunny in LA, but if it had been cooler, Jennifer could have even gotten away with adding a pair of this season's sheer tights, without compromising on the overall look and feel of her stylish ensemble.
Be inspired...
Any form of fringing looks amazing on the dancefloor, and this one-shouldered, emerald green design is sure to turn heads at any event this season. The angled hem line and single shoulder strap helps to draw the eye up naturally lengthening your frame.
The short fringing on this dress is so luscious, it would be impossible not to garner all the compliments in this head-turning design. If you're worried about cold shoulders as the weather cools, go full Hollywood and robe a faux fur coat over your shoulders.
Another sparkly little number that you can enjoy again and again. The metallic silver fringing won't ever go out of fashion, and this party-perfect look can be dragged out for parties, cocktail hour, wedding guest looks and everything in between. It will look amazing with leather boots and biker too.
An elongated, pointed toe is a clever way of adding length to your look as it draws the eye down and along. The slim heel here adds height, while the just higher than ankle boot is a great option with shorter hem lengths. The leather-look design can also be worn with jeans too.
Creeping slightly higher up the leg, this is a chic, slim-fitted boot to wear with shorter dresses this season. While the long pointed toe will elongate your legs, these boots will look just as chic peeping out from under tailored wide-legged trousers or paired up with your favourite jeans.
When it comes to partywear, Hollywood really knows how to put on a show and this magical look from Jennifer Connelly is ticking a lot of boxes for the season ahead. While her actual outfit is a step into the future, as it's from the spring/summer Louis Vuitton collection, there are plenty of style notes that we can take away today.
Jewel hues are always a great option, whether you're heading into the winter party season or trying to choose the ultimate wedding guest dress. Adding a tougher edge to feminine frocks will always deliver a more directional feel and stop your outfit from feeling too prim and pretty, and Jennifer's black boots do just that in this ensemble, rendering what is a summer look firmly ready for autumn/winter weather.
Looking at tackling shorter hemlines? Always think about how you will balance your look. For Jennifer, the shorter hem is complemented by the longer sleeve design and the short boot, which hits at around the calf, still means there is enough gap between the top of the boot and the bottom of the dress for the outfit to work harmoniously. And finally, fringing is always a good idea, especially if it sparkles.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
