Bring back the sunshine! Holly Willoughby’s yellow striped shirt is just what we need to brighten up rainy August
Forget about plain white shirts or blue and white stripes, this combination is just as easy to style and looks so summery
After weeks of glorious weather the start of August has been far rainier than we would’ve liked - although still quite warm. This combination of conditions can be somewhat of a style challenge and that’s when I reach for the shirts and jeans in my summer capsule wardrobe.
You can’t go wrong with a classic collared shirt and I can’t help feeling that Holly Willoughby’s yellow and white striped one would be a joyful addition to my collection. We’ve all seen blue and white shirts before, but the broadcaster wore her vibrant version in an Instagram post in June.
Asking other parents if they’d found themselves becoming personal party driver to their post-GCSE children, Holly took a snap in her car wearing this. From the look of the material, it could have been linen or a soft cotton and either is brilliant to wear in the heat.
This shirt is selling out fast, so it's worth moving swiftly if you're eager to add it to your summer wardrobe. It's made from a cotton-blend and has a neat collared neckline and bold yellow stripes. There are pleats at both the front and back, as well as a chest pocket and stylish stepped hem.
Described as a pyjama-style shirt, whether you wear this piece to sleep in or tucked into linen trousers or jeans, you'll be looking chic. Crafted from a breathable cotton and linen blend fabric, this summery shirt also has long cuffed sleeves and a classic button-up front.
With a deliberately oversized design, vertical emerald green stripes and cuffed, long sleeves, this shirt is classic yet striking. This design also comes in white and pink, though the green version would easily work for autumn as well as summery, paired with darker wash denim and tailoring.
Featuring burnt orange stripes on a white base tone and a straight-cut silhouette, this shirt is one of those tops you can throw on with your favourite jeans and know you're looking chic. Mango also make matching trousers if you want to create a co-ord look.
Whilst some stripes can be delicate and subtle, this design was far from it - in the best way. The sunshine-yellow stripes ran all over Holly’s shirt, including over the chest pocket and collar.
To give her outfit more of a relaxed feel, the Celebrity Bear Hunt host wore her shirt unbuttoned at the top and I wouldn’t be surprised if she rolled her sleeves up too. Whilst we’re used to getting all sorts of summer outfit ideas from Holly when she’s out and about or presenting shows, but this was her in off-duty mode.
It’s these kinds of looks that are the easiest to recreate and which so many of us could envision ourselves wearing. The yellow stripes were a fun twist on a classic striped shirt without being so bold that you couldn’t easily incorporate this into different outfits.
I’d wear a shirt like hers with white or blue jeans or linen trousers which would all work for the unpredictable UK summer. Add your best white trainers or flat sandals and you’re good to go, whether you’re running errands, meeting friends or enjoying a casual date night dinner.
On cooler days you can also wear a blazer and I get a lot of use out of collared shirts when it’s hotter too, as they work as a lightweight layer to keep your shoulders out of the sun. The only part of Holly Willoughby’s outfit that was visible in her post were her Alexis Amor glasses.
"I’m now a glasses wearer… game changer!” she wrote excitedly in her caption.
Hers were the Dakota glasses with the black gloss frames and although she was clearly using hers for driving as part of her self-coined ‘Mum’s Mini Cabs’ service, a pair of sleek black sunglasses would also pair wonderfully with this shirt.
They’re a practical accessory to have with you all summer long and they bring a chic edge to an outfit too. Holly has several different pairs of dark sunglasses in her collection which she’s worn a lot this year, including to Glastonbury in June.
