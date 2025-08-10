If you love the Hermès Oran sandal but want more support, these could be your new summer go-to

There may be a whole host of exciting shoe trends for 2025 right now, but there’s one summer style that remains timeless. Chic and easy to style, the Hermès Oran sandals are on many a fashion wish list.

First released in 1997, the Oran sandal is the epitome of minimalistic, luxury design. With its slimline sole and chic H-shaped strap that runs across the front of the foot, they are the ideal slip-on-and-go shoe for pairing with your best summer dresses. And when it comes to summer outfits for work, a pair of linen trousers and a button-down shirt will look just as elegant with them.

The sleek and minimal design is what makes the Oran so appealing, but if you prefer your comfortable sandals with more supportive strap detail, then you might struggle with this design. However, when the XY London Lydia Flat Slider Sandals popped up on the Debenhams website, I was struck by its likeness to the Hermès Oran, but with an extra strap detail helping them to sit and stay on your foot more easily. Oh, and even better, they're about £600 less than the design pair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Hermès Oran sandal lookalike

Ticking all the boxes when it comes to both style and comfort, the XY London sandals have a laid-back, subtle design that makes them just as timeless and versatile as the Oran sandal. But, with one key difference, the H-shaped strap is joined by another that sits right across the arch of the foot, delivering much more support.

They also have a thicker sole, with a contoured inner footbed offering more arch support than the Hermès pair. Another bonus, the extra strap is adjustable, with a velcro fastening allowing you to tighten or loosen the fit.

Available in a chic, all-black colourway as well as a khaki-toned hue, they’re also a super versatile addition to your shoe capsule wardrobe, with them complementing any neutral outfit, while also working alongside bolder hues.

With a nearly £600 price difference between the two pairs of sandals, it’s no surprise that their materials and quality are very different. The Oran sandals are made from a high-quality, smooth and supple leather that exudes elegance, and with the right care, should last you many years. In comparison, as is the case with many high-street alternatives to luxury items, the XY London pair are made from synthetic materials. That’s why they’re only £24.99. But with good care, there’s no reason that they won’t last for several seasons.

If you’re after a pair of supportive, slip-on sandals and don’t mind a lookalike over the original, this XY London pair make a great alternative.