Struggling to style long denim shorts? Helen Skelton pulls them off effortlessly with her striped blouse and chunky sandals

Feeling down about the end of summer, Helen Skelton isn't letting go of the warmer months that easily. In a sweet post on Instagram, Helen reminded us that “summer isn’t over until 22nd September,” meaning we still have tons of wear left in our summer capsule wardrobes; and one staple Helen proves is a must-have is a pair of longer line black denim shorts, which deliver on both style and comfort.

Styling the Beachwood Short from Rails, which are made from a washed black denim and feature a high waist, vintage-inspired fit and raw-edge hem, she created an effortlessly summery look by finishing off her outfit with a yellow and white striped button-down shirt. Crafted in linen, the Bennet Button-down Shirt by Maeve was a great choice, bringing in bright and colourful shades to contrast with the black denim of her shorts.

While blue denim is often what springs to mind when we think about how to style shorts, black denim, particularly in a longer silhouette, is such a smart and chic alternative, delivering an edgier feel to this classically casual ensemble.

EXACT MATCH Rails Beachwood Short £158 at Rails With a washed effect softening the black denim fabric, Helen's Beachwood Shorts from Rails make for the perfect, versatile summer staple. They're made from 100% cotton, with a high-rise waist, vintage-inspired fit and raw-edge hem for a casual and effortless feel. Levi's Ribcage Bermuda Shorts £30 (was £60) at Levi's With the same high waist, long leg and raw hem as Helen's shorts, this pair of Levi's make a great high-street alternative to her designer-led pair. The slim fit through the hip and thigh​ is so flattering and makes these easy to style with any number of tops throughout the season. Levi's Baggy Dad Jorts £65 at Levi's With a slightly baggier fit than Helen's shorts, these Levi's are a comfortable and versatile alternative. They still have the same high waist and vintage-inspired shape as her pair does, just with a more relaxed leg that emulates the baggier styles of jeans we're seeing in the denim trends for 2025.

With a longer leg length than many denim shorts on the market, Helen’s style feels more approachable, particularly for first-time jean shorts wearers. With a flattering slim fit through the leg, this is a style that's ideal for those uninitiated in the denim shorts market. With her shirt tucked in, Helen creates a lovely, casual outfit that still gives waist definition, although the shorts would look equally as good with an untucked shirt billowing in the sea breeze.

Later on in her series of snaps, we see Helen Skelton style her shorts in another, equally chic and laid-back way. This time she pairs them with a cropped linen shirt in a stunning olive shade. The top boasts a loose fit, a simple crew neckline and a waistcoat-inspired button-up detail at the front. We only get a fleeting look at the style, but from what we can see, it’s an outfit worth attempting to recreate.

Helen relied on her trusty Midform Univ Ca Canvas Sandals by Teva. She’s worn these on countless occasions and it’s clear to see why. Made from a versatile, neutral canvas, they complement outfits of any colour and the chunky foam sole makes them super comfortable too.

EXACT MATCH Maeve The Bennet Buttondown Shirt: Linen Edition £65 (was £90) at Anthropologie This white and yellow striped button-down is incredibly popular, with Anthropologie releasing it in both a cotton and a linen fabric. The former is sold out, but Helen's linen option is still available in a few sizes. We'd recommend investing in it as the style is timeless and super chic. EXACT MATCH Teva Midform Univ Ca Canvas Sandals £64.99 at Debenhams Helen has been spotted wearing these Teva sandals on multiple occasions, proving their versatility time and time again. With a neutral colourway, you really can't go wrong when styling them and the raw hem gives them a chic finish. Mango Linen-blend Suit Waistcoat £35.99 at Mango While we don't know where Helen's green top is from and didn't get a good enough look at it in her photos, this linen waistcoat top from Mango is a great piece to invest in for the late summer season and can give you her relaxed yet put-together aesthetic with ease. Re-wear into autumn over a floaty white blouse.

Although the end of summer is not too far off, a pair of denim shorts is for multiple years of wear, not just one summer, so while it might be a late addition to those summer outfits, you'll be loving these for early, warm autumn days too. A pair of trainers, a slouchy sweater, and you can still get away with these beauties on sunnier days.

And when mid-autumn does finally hit, pack them away for next summer and rediscover the joy again in June, or if you have an overseas trip booked, they'll work brilliantly for holiday outfit ideas too.