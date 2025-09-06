Helen Skelton has found the perfect chocolate brown dress for autumn - I can't believe it's only £25 and still in stock
The presenter teamed her figure-hugging dress with shoes in a complementary seasonal shade
Brown shades for autumn may not be a groundbreaking idea, but they really do work and always manage to feel extra special as the seasons change. After reigning supreme over the last few months, mocha mousse is still very much a big autumn/winter colour trend for 2025, but as we ease into cooler weather, the darker shade is also going to be joined by sumptuous caramel, rich auburn and tan tones, which will all add a new stylish spin to your wardrobe.
If you have ever wondered what colour suits me? classic brown hues are a good place to start, as the deep yet warm tones are very flattering and there’s a shade for everyone. Helen Skelton clearly got the memo, as the TV presenter shared a post on social media, showing off a gorgeous chocolatey-hued ensemble last week. The 42-year-old looked amazing in her Zara pencil dress, which featured shiny buttons down the front and a matching belt complete with a metallic clasp. She finished her high street frock nicely with a pair of suede tan heels, which acted as a perfect tonal footnote.
The figure-hugging dress looked amazing on Helen, and it’s one of those versatile pieces that could work both for a day at the office or for cocktail hour. The dress is still available and it's currently reduced from £39.99 to just £25.99. You can find it below in chocolate brown or sleek black, along with some other similar styles - but be quick, I predict it will be completely sold out by Sunday!
Helen's form-fitting dress comes with a matching belt to cinch in your middle and showcase your figure.
This very similar style will wow as a date night outfit or layer under a floral jacket for an autumn wedding.
Throw a cardigan over this piece and finish with your best knee-high boots, and you'll be ready for a stylish weekend.
Brown shades are very easy to style, so invest in a piece like Helen's, and you'll find endless ways to wear it. Tan and chocolate items can be worn together for a colour-drenched effect, but the warm hues will also work well with all neutral shades like white, black and grey.
If you prefer something a little bolder, brown can actually make a good match for brighter colours like orange and raspberry pink, too. Complete your look with animal print or shiny gold accessories, and you'll be all set.
