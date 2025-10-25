Helen Skelton just wore the season’s trendiest jean style - it’s replacing barrel-leg jeans as a comfy but chic must-have

Move aside barrel-leg jeans, there’s a new comfy style in town and Helen Skelton has already embraced it with open arms. For a while now barrel-leg and horse-shoe jeans have been one of the biggest denim trends, but carpenter jeans are creeping up as a popular alternative.

If you’ve never been sold on the barrel-leg shape, carpenter jeans have a more timeless silhouette that can vary from wide-leg to straight. The one thing they all have in common is utility pockets and Helen’s pair had several as well as stylish visible seams.

We got a glimpse of her wearing them in a recent Instagram post she and Dan Walker shared for episode 5 of their series, Yorkshire Great & Small with Dan & Helen.

Shop Helen's Jeans

Next Mid Blue Ankle Straight Leg Carpenter Jeans £42 at Next If you love the idea of trying out this wearable denim trend then these affordable carpenter jeans from Next are a lovely choice. They come in two other colours besides this versatile mid-blue shade. You can also get them in 'regular' or 'hourglass' versions and in 'regular' and 'petite' lengths. Match Rails Silverado Carpenter Crop Blueprint £218 at Rails Helen's exact jeans are on the pricey side, though if you just know you're going to get so much wear out of this comfy, chic design then it's worth making the investment. In the summer you can wear them like she did with a vest top and sandals, but for now boots and a fitted jumper would be perfect. Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Slouchy Jeans £39.99 (Was £92) at Abercrombie & Fitch These jeans are a slightly darker shade of blue compared to Helen's which makes them feel slightly smarter. They're reduced in the sale and are mid-rise, with three different lengths available. The design features the classic carpenter pockets and loops and is made from non-stretch denim.

What To Wear With Carpenter Jeans

M&S Argyle Crew Neck Jumper £38 at M&S Argyll knits are all the rage right now and this jumper is monochrome which makes it so simple to style despite the bold pattern. It's designed to be streamlined so that makes it a good option for tucking into jeans, trousers and skirts. Dune Odele Chiselled Toe Boots £159 at Dune The Odele boots from Dune come in several colours and since suede and chocolate brown are so popular for autumn/winter 2025 they'd be my pick. The colour and texture combination is a softer alternative to black boots and the kitten heel adds elevation. M&S Darted Revere Collar Coat £70 at M&S This longline coat brings timeless, understated elegance to a winter outfit and has a concealed popper fastening and neat revere collar. Front darts help create a flattering shape and the back vent ensures ease of movement. Two waist flap pockets add a practical finishing touch.

There were several photos of Helen stepping out in the Yorkshire countryside in the Rails Silvarado Carpenter Jeans in the "blueprint" wash. They have a rather luxurious price tag at £218, though there are plenty of alternatives around right now that aren’t quite as much of an investment.

The Silvarado jeans are high-rise, wide-leg and slightly cropped which meant that the presenter’s walking shoes got a chance to shine too. The series was clearly filmed in warmer weather, but Helen Skelton’s ensemble would also work as an autumn outfit idea with the sandals swapped for boots.

Boots that come up higher look great with ankle-grazer jeans draped over the top. These jeans had classic belt loops and plenty of handy pockets on the sides and back. It’s details like these which gave this style its name as pockets and loops are used by tradespeople like carpenters to carry their tools and be hands-free.

The looser silhouette accentuates the relaxed feel of carpenter jeans and Helen contrasted this by styling hers with a streamlined orange vest top from Anthropologie and a barn jacket over the top. Choosing a more fitted top with baggier jeans helps to balance out your frame and vice versa.

A cosy jumper and longline coat would be ideal for autumn and, as with any jeans, carpenter designs like Helen’s can be made smarter too. Denim is an inherently casual fabric, yet darker washes like indigo or black feel more formal.

Alternatively, pair mid or light blue carpenter jeans with a crisp shirt or sleek roll neck knit and heeled boots to elevate them. Jeans and a blazer is another failsafe styling option to make denim more polished.

However you want to wear them, the beauty of carpenter jeans is that they’re comfortable with a cool edge. They’re also not too "out-there" which is something barrel-leg jeans can often be guilty of thanks to their very distinctive shape that isn’t for everyone.

We’ve yet to see Helen Skelton re-wear hers this season in any social media posts or public appearances, though I wouldn’t be surprised if this changed over the next few months. She might favour brightly coloured suits and gorgeous midi dresses when she’s filming BBC Morning Live, but she loves a practical, comfortable and neutral look outside of this.