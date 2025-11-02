Emma Thompson just styled this season's chocolate brown trend in the most elegant and contemporary way

When it comes to the top autumn/winter fashion colour trends, dark brown is really having a moment right now. After massive success across the designer runways, there has been a wash of chocolate-y shades across the high street over the last few weeks, and it’s a look that is set to stick around for the coming months.

I have been wearing my autumnal-coloured separates with fresh white, soft grey and other shades of brown, but after seeing Emma Thompson’s latest look, I’m very tempted to team my chocolate with a splash of champagne. The actress looked amazing while out in New York last week, wearing a pair of dark brown trousers with a creamy-gold satin blouse, and the unexpected colour pairing was absolute perfection.

I loved the glossy beige top - it’s not a colour I had considered wearing with dark brown before, but I can now see myself wearing these two shades together all winter. The dark and the light tones contrasted so well, but also complemented one another beautifully. The star completed the ensemble with a soft grey jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The colour combination is ideal for this time of year, and it’s a wearable aesthetic that is very easy to recreate. I have rounded up some champagne-coloured separates as well as some hero items to style up with below.

Shop the Look

The soft and delicate champagne colour really was a gorgeous match for the deep brown hue, and if you invest in a similar pair of chocolate-coloured trousers, you will find plenty of other tones that buddy up well with them too.

Opt for other traditional autumnal shades like auburn, grey or caramel for a warm and seasonal feel, or add some brighter tones like pink or purple for a contemporary spin.