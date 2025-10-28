Demi Moore's emerald velvet green suit makes a case for statement tailoring this season

Demi Moore's latest ensemble made a compelling case for velvet tailoring as this season's most luxurious styling move. Her emerald suit by Saint Laurent made a statement whilst attending the New Yorker Festival on Saturday.

This striking velvet look captured this season's love of textures and rich jewel tones, two things we've noted as central parts of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025. Moore's blazer featured defined shoulders, a belted waist and buttons up the collar, in sumptuous emerald velvet.

Under the blazer, she wore a blouse with a scalloped neckline and ruffled cuffs, adding texture to her silhouette. Her velvet trousers were curved and tapered in at the ankle, and a real standout feature has to be her striking black platform boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her exact look was comprised of the Saharienne cotton velvet jacket and the cotton velvet straight trousers by Saint Laurent, and to finish, she also accessorised with a black supple leather bag that featured the iconic YSL branding in bronze hardware.

During the cooler season, investing in velvet is a must. A velvet blazer can be easily layered over a little black dress or paired with matching trousers to create the ultimate partywear attire.

Shop Demi's Velvet Look

A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) A photo posted by on

You could also style with contrasting textures to keep it interesting, for example, a velvet blazer over a crisp cotton or silk blouse works well, or even velvet trousers paired with chunky knitwear for work or dinners out.

Whether you lean into full tailoring or simply introduce a velvet blazer or skirt into your autumn outfit ideas, this material is one to wear during the cooler season, and we're taking notes of how Demi styled this luxurious fabric.