Demi Moore's trending take on bouclé just brought this classic look bang-up-to-date

Demi Moore just stepped out in head-to-toe Gucci, and it's the winter outfit inspiration we've been waiting for. Looking preppy in red, white and blue, the star wore a bouclé dress and jacket in the same woven fabric. Carrying with her a tiny dog and a chic white handbag from the same Italian fashion house, Demi showed us winter wow factor, and reminded us that not every party look needs sequins to feel special.

Wearing Gucci’s wool bouclé dress with the matching Gucci wool-blend bouclé jacket, she was spotted out and about in New York City, with the horsebit 1955 Aura small shoulder bag by Gucci finishing off her look. The outfit looked timeless but directional, not the easiest combination to navigate, but the classic fabrication with the modern cut really delivered on this occasion.

While dress and matching jackets offer somewhat of a traditional feel to the look, the cropped hemline on both pieces added a more youthful feel. The bouclé texture looks so rich and expensive, added a dose of luxury to her event-ready look.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Tweed Party Wear à La Demi Moore

Whether you’re on the hunt for date night outfit ideas to see you through cooler times in style and warmth, or you want new inspiration to add to your smart casual outfit ideas, draw inspiration from Demi’s coordinated style.

The gorgeous tweed fabric in a preppy palette of red, white and blue can easily feel both dressed up or down, depending on the chosen accessories, as the bold colour choice is a timeless style that works well with black and navy or laid back denim hues.

Adding brightness and a calming finish to her look, Demi opted for a white bag, which perhaps is a more unusual choice at this time of year but definitely adds a soft and discreet lightness to the otherwise very bold outfit.

While we’d love to add Demi’s Gucci co-ord to our autumn capsule wardrobes this season, its luxury price tag leaves it a little out of reach. However, there are plenty of similar styles on high street to mix and match to recreate her look, as you can guarantee that bouclé fabrics are always in fashion.