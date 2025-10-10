Move over minis: Demi Moore proves the maxi is the new party LBD

You can always rely on Demi Moore to make an entrance, but her latest red-carpet moment has us rethinking one of fashion's most enduring party staples: the little black dress. While attending the Kering Foundation's Fourth Annual Caring for Women Dinner in New York City, she stepped out in a floor-sweeping black sequin gown, complete with a dramatic split hem.

Could it be that when it comes to festive dressing, bigger is better? Demi's sparkling maxi is a masterclass in understated glamour, blending classic black with high-shine sequins and a striking, elongating silhouette. It's the kind of statement look that feels sophisticated yet impactful; a party season look that takes a tried-and-tested classic and elevates it.

And while black was very much back on the catwalk and a leading part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, obviously, the LBD will always have a place in our wardrobes, but Demi's look makes a strong case for the maxi version. Not only does it look effortlessly chic, but it also flatters every body shape and takes the stress out of party dressing. Forget worrying about hem lengths, tights, denier and fake tan, the black maxi dress is a fuss-free yet fabulous alternative that makes getting ready feel easy.

A black maxi dress is one of those autumn capsule wardrobe heroes that works hard year after year. It's a staple of the day-to-day, so why not apply the same thought process to occasionwear? Sequins instantly dial up the glamour, but even a simple black satin or velvet design can feel every bit as special. The key is choosing a silhouette that makes you feel confident, whether that's long sleeves for coverage, a wrap shape to define the waist or a sleek column cut for a timeless look.

When it comes to styling, you can keep your accessories pared back and let the silhouette of a black maxi do the talking, or treat it like the perfect blank canvas for bold, statement extras. The beauty of black is its versatility; it works equally well for both minimalists and maximalists, depending on how you choose to accessorise.

For a black maxi dress that will turn heads at all of your festive occasions, look to luxe fabrics and thoughtful details that elevate the dress from simple to standout. Take inspiration from Demi Moore and opt for a dramatic thigh-high split, or for something more subtle look for cleverly placed draping.

This festive season, the black sequin maxi dress is emerging as a glamorous and timeless occasionwear upgrade to the LBD. Demi Moore's look shows how striking this silhouette can be, but also how effortless.

The variety of sleeve lengths and neckline options available means there's a black sequin maxi dress for everyone, and by keeping jewellery to just a statement pair of earrings and black slingbacks, you too can look polished, modern and party-ready.