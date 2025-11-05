Demi Moore's high street brand denim dress on the red carpet hails this style staple as the perfect pick for all occasions

Stepping out at the Landman Season 2 screening in LA, Demi Moore made a case for bringing denim back to the red carpet. While we often associate these moments with high-end designer frocks, or embellished designs, Demi bucked the trend by wearing a denim midi dress by much-loved jeans brand, Gap.

If you've been following the denim trends, you'll know that denim dresses have only been growing in popularity, but Demi's look delivered a high-end finish to this autumn capsule wardrobe staple. Spotted wearing a Gap Studio seamed denim cap-sleeve midi dress, the dress is unfortunately only available in the US, and is part of the high-end diffusion line 'Gap Studio' by Gap creative director Zac Posen.

The figure-hugging, pencil dress silhouette had an almost corset-like fit, with multiple panels and seam detailing that helped to sculpt Demi's frame. With a scoop neckline that only furthered the corset-style aesthetic, this was a directional and creative take on the denim dress, elevating this look to a new level.

(Image credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Shop Denim Midi Dresses

If you've mastered how to find a denim skirt, it's time to take proceedings to the next level with a denim dress. This style staple won't go out of fashion and can easily transfer through your capsule wardrobe for pretty much every season.

While it isn't the style we would usually expect from Demi Moore, a well-crafted denim dress, such as Demi's, is great for smart casual wear, as the denim delivers a relaxed feel, while the silhouette feels every inch red carpet ready. Accessorising the look with a pair of simple drop detail hoops and a gold band ring, Demi added camel courts to finish off the outfit.

Teaming camel with indigo denim is a timeless colour combination that works year-round, with the lighter brown adding a classic feel to even the most fashion-forward of looks. This colour combination works both for denim dresses or jeans, and is always a failsafe option when selecting the right shoes to wear with any navy hue.