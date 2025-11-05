Demi Moore's high street brand denim dress on the red carpet hails this style staple as the perfect pick for all occasions

The denim midi dress is a life-saver when pulling together elevated casual outfits in cooler months

Demi Moore wearing GAP denim midi dress at Landman Season 2 screening on October 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News

Stepping out at the Landman Season 2 screening in LA, Demi Moore made a case for bringing denim back to the red carpet. While we often associate these moments with high-end designer frocks, or embellished designs, Demi bucked the trend by wearing a denim midi dress by much-loved jeans brand, Gap.

If you've been following the denim trends, you'll know that denim dresses have only been growing in popularity, but Demi's look delivered a high-end finish to this autumn capsule wardrobe staple. Spotted wearing a Gap Studio seamed denim cap-sleeve midi dress, the dress is unfortunately only available in the US, and is part of the high-end diffusion line 'Gap Studio' by Gap creative director Zac Posen.

Demi Moore wearing GAP denim midi dress at Landman Season 2 screening on October 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Shop Denim Midi Dresses

If you've mastered how to find a denim skirt, it's time to take proceedings to the next level with a denim dress. This style staple won't go out of fashion and can easily transfer through your capsule wardrobe for pretty much every season.

While it isn't the style we would usually expect from Demi Moore, a well-crafted denim dress, such as Demi's, is great for smart casual wear, as the denim delivers a relaxed feel, while the silhouette feels every inch red carpet ready. Accessorising the look with a pair of simple drop detail hoops and a gold band ring, Demi added camel courts to finish off the outfit.

Teaming camel with indigo denim is a timeless colour combination that works year-round, with the lighter brown adding a classic feel to even the most fashion-forward of looks. This colour combination works both for denim dresses or jeans, and is always a failsafe option when selecting the right shoes to wear with any navy hue.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.