The denim maxi skirt is in abundance this season, and it does look good with a cosy knit and a pair of elegant ankle boots. But let’s not skirt the issue... As a big fan of people watching, one thing I have noticed is the full-length denim pencil skirt is popular online and in the shops, but it’s not so visible out on the street. IRL.

Many women love dressing in denim trends and are partial to a maxi, but for those of us in search of faff-free fashion, this is definitely an item to try before you buy. Denim is restrictive. Likewise, narrow, full-length pencil skirts. Put the two together and you can forget running for a bus.

The older I get, the more I appreciate the importance of comfort. I’m not talking about elasticated waistbands and UGG boots, but clothes that fit well, feel good and work in real life. The items you pull on first thing in the morning and then forget about.

No one wants to spend the day dealing with a wardrobe malfunction. Trousers that are too short in the rise (tight in the crotch area) are quite literally a pain in the backside. While ill-fitting shoes and ancient bras are about as much use as a wonky shopping trolley (to pound-coin a phrase).

Shapes you can move in

In the early 20th century, the Parisian designer Paul Poiret created the ‘hobble skirt’. There’s a clue in the name... the full-length skirt narrowed below the knee, allowing the wearer to take only very small steps. Fine for the upper-class ladies of leisure, but the suffragettes and World War One turned this into a relatively short-lived fashion trend.

For improved walkability in the 21st century, swerve super-narrow denim maxis in favour of long, kick-flare skirts or midi styles.

Boden, Seasalt and Toast are all good for panelled midis and A-line designs, while Raey at Flannels had a fishtail denim maxi earlier this year that looked great for striding around town in – try this mermaid skirt from Levi's as a similar style.

Fickle trends are a palaver, so push them aside. Find a denim skirt you can walk in and then strut your stuff.

Shop long denim skirts

Tips for picking skirts you can walk in

If you don't want to sacrifice your comfort for style, this advice will help you get the best of both worlds.

1. Choose midi not maxi

Skirts ending just below the knee or midi length allow ease of movement. The A-line style is always chic.

Alternatively, look for panelled denim skirts that flare out at the hem, or button-front styles. All of these designs provide room for manoeuvre.

Add a pair of leather boots and you’re good to go.

2. For full-length, you’ll need the extra legroom

When it comes to maxis, the straight-up-and-down version that looks like an elongated, denim pencil skirt is guaranteed to make you hobble. (The classic, on-the-knee pencil can be tricky enough!)

Instead, look for circle skirts and designs with godets or pleats – the extra fabric is your friend.