Demi Moore embraces the heritage trend in a cosy argyle jumper, tartan pleated skirt and knee-high boots

Demi Moore's recent combination of a bold red tartan skirt, a soft grey argyle jumper and black heeled knee-high boots confirms fashion's return to traditional heritage-inspired prints, and signals that clashing prints are "in style" for the festive season. Like many nostalgic style elements this season, we're seeing a reinvention of old favourites with modern interpretations that are giving classics a new feel.

Checks have had a welcome resurgence, particularly in bright and clashing colours are popping up everywhere from the runways to the high street. Argyle knitwear is being coveted as part of this trend and the delightfully vintage-inspired pattern is being reinvented with modern silhouettes and creative colour palettes. As part of the heritage look, checks, tartans and plaids are also very much in style.

Demi's outfit is by British designer Alexander McQueen and features a pleated midi-length tartan skirt that covers the tops of her black heeled knee-high boots. On top, she wears a neat argyle jumper in grey, red and yellow. Layered over a gothic-like blouse with a frilled neckline that really plays into the heritage aesthetic and adds a little extra drama to the ensemble.

A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) A photo posted by on

We love the asymmetric skirt silhouette that falls over the top of the knee-high leather boots. Plus, the neat argyle jumper makes this outfit formula a practical smart-casual outfit idea when the temperature drops.

Shop Demi's Clashing Print Look

Teaming argyle and checks together is far more wearable than you might have thought. Demi's jumper has a grey base that sits seamlessly against the bold red tartan. Choose a jumper that has one of the colours in your skirt; even a subtle line running through the knitwear piece can help to tie the prints together. On trend right now, but classic enough to restyle next year, both these prints are worthy of being in your winter capsule wardrobe.

Moore's black heeled knee-high boots give her outfit an elevated and polished finish. You can create the same feel with leather ankle boots, chunky loafers or even one of your best white trainers for a more casual feel.

Something which could work in the colder weather could be a tailored coat or a sharp blazer in a strong block colour, to give this outfit definition, whilst keeping you warm and cosy.