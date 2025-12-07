Coach’s Houston ballet flats are the ultimate slip-on shoe – but this Zara pair look so similar and cost a third of the price

Ballet flats have played a strong hand this season, and this light and feminine footwear trend is going nowhere. A simple slip-on shoe, the temperatures might be dropping, but ballet pumps are simply weather-proofing themselves against cooling climes, and there is one style that stands out from the rest.

Coach’s Houston ballet flats are unrivalled, with their streamlined design pairing with everything from dresses to tailoring. Elevated by a smooth leather fabric and durable rubber outsole, they’re easy to slip on and style up for a timeless and sophisticated look.

At £150, in one of the most expensive months of the year, the price could seem a bit steep, even with their versatility, so I've tracked down this amazing designer lookalike at high street favourite Zara. These leather ballet flats with appliquè detail give a really similar look at a fraction of the cost.

Shop Zara Lookalike For The Coach Houston Ballet Flats

The Zara ballet flats will set you back less than £50, compared with the Coach ones priced at £150. Both shoes are real leather, although of course the quality of leather will differ between the two. From the imagery on site, the Zara pair looks very soft and supple, but nothing compares to slipping your foot in and testing them out.

Both shoes share a very similar, fashion-forward silhouette that will pair effortlessly with winter capsule wardrobe staples, from jeans to dresses, these flat shoes are also ideal for Christmas party outfits, and offer a comfortable, flat alternative to heels.

The classical ballet flat shape is updated by a gentle, square toe bed that’s rounded off at the edges for a sleek finishing touch. The toe cap, which is the part of the shoe that covers the tops of your toes, is elongated to emphasise this shape, with it sitting further up the foot than other styles of ballet flats we’ve seen this year. The resulting look is a perfect blend of classic and contemporary that's ideal in colder weather.

In place of Coach’s branding, the Zara shoes have a gold-toned, metal appliquè on their front. But neither of these design choices takes away heavily from their similarities, though we do wish that the Zara flats had the same padded footbed as their designer counterparts. Whichever you choose, just remember, those ballet flat silhouettes aren't going anywhere.