Claudia Schiffer elevates our go-to cold-weather outfit formula of jeans and a jumper with slouchy boots and neutral tones
Denim and neutrals make for easy, elevated styling
There’s no winter outfit quite like jeans and a jumper. It's a duo we can always rely on to be comfortable, but stylish and keep us warm, too. And Claudia Schiffer has proved that there’s one simple way to elevate this look further this season, and it's one we can't wait to try.
Spotted doing some early Christmas shopping in Marylebone, Claudia styled Sezane’s Otis Jumper in a warm camel knit with a pair of Harper straight-leg stretch-denim jeans by Agolde.
To elevate the go-to outfit formula, she tucked the hem of her jeans into her now sold-out Edrika boots from Isabel Marant, with the slouchy style nailing a smart casual dresscode.
A post shared by Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer)
A photo posted by on
Shop Claudia Schiffer's Autumn Outfit
EXACT MATCH
While this cosy knit, made from Baby Alpaca wool, is available in a range of chic hues that tally with the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, Claudia's neutral choice of a camel makes for a versatile and easy-to-style option that you can wear year after year.
EXACT MATCH
With a relaxed fit, mid-rise waist and straight legs, Claudia's Agolde denim jeans are a great everyday pair. Their faded wash and whisker detailing gives a worn, well-loved look that's subtle but elevated.
Slouchy boots are one of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025, and it’s no surprise when you look at Claudia’s outfit. The relaxed boot style works brilliantly with jeans, playing into the laid-back, yet put-together feel of this off-duty look that’s going to be one of our go-to autumn outfit ideas this season.
We love how she carried the tan tone of her boots through to the rest of her outfit. The understated shade is perfect for the season ahead, delivering a quiet luxury feel, even when paired with something as casual as jeans.
When the weather really cools down, investing in one of the best winter coat trends for 2025, such as a tailored outerwear style, will make the ideal layer to add to an outfit like Claudia’s. A peacoat, or tailored wool design in a neutral colourway will help to finish off your outfit and ensure you're thoroughly cosy.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.