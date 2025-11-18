Claudia Schiffer elevates our go-to cold-weather outfit formula of jeans and a jumper with slouchy boots and neutral tones

There’s no winter outfit quite like jeans and a jumper. It's a duo we can always rely on to be comfortable, but stylish and keep us warm, too. And Claudia Schiffer has proved that there’s one simple way to elevate this look further this season, and it's one we can't wait to try.

Spotted doing some early Christmas shopping in Marylebone, Claudia styled Sezane’s Otis Jumper in a warm camel knit with a pair of Harper straight-leg stretch-denim jeans by Agolde.

To elevate the go-to outfit formula, she tucked the hem of her jeans into her now sold-out Edrika boots from Isabel Marant, with the slouchy style nailing a smart casual dresscode.

Shop Claudia Schiffer's Autumn Outfit

Slouchy boots are one of the biggest autumn/winter shoe trends for 2025, and it’s no surprise when you look at Claudia’s outfit. The relaxed boot style works brilliantly with jeans, playing into the laid-back, yet put-together feel of this off-duty look that’s going to be one of our go-to autumn outfit ideas this season.

We love how she carried the tan tone of her boots through to the rest of her outfit. The understated shade is perfect for the season ahead, delivering a quiet luxury feel, even when paired with something as casual as jeans.

When the weather really cools down, investing in one of the best winter coat trends for 2025, such as a tailored outerwear style, will make the ideal layer to add to an outfit like Claudia’s. A peacoat, or tailored wool design in a neutral colourway will help to finish off your outfit and ensure you're thoroughly cosy.