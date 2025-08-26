Celia Imrie's polished tailoring is a world away from her Thursday Murder Club character's cosycore style
The actress wowed in a range of smart, tailored pieces while promoting her latest film
While I might not be heading back to school in September, there’s something about this time of year that makes me want to update my own daytime uniform and give my workwear wardrobe a refresh.
Feel the same way about the new autumn 'term'? Whether you’re on the hunt for a crisp new shirt or a tailored blazer, a great place to search for some inspiration right now is the latest looks from actress Celia Imrie. The 73-year-old star has been busy promoting Netflix's adaptation of Richard Osman's hugely popular book The Thursday Murder Club and has worn a gorgeous range of smartly tailored outfits along the way. It's undoubtedly a different feel to the florals and knitwear we can expect to see her character, Joyce Meadowcroft, wearing in the film!
The star shared some snaps on Instagram, and the good news is that most of her items are from our favourite British clothing brands and are still available to buy. The star wore a chic navy asymmetric top by The Fold, as well as a striped waistcoat co-ord by ME+EM, and a butter yellow jacket by Lalage Beaumont.
Every outfit was polished and would work for the office, so I’ve rounded them up as well as some similar styles below to recreate her outfits for your own 9-5.
The shimmery pinstripe on this pair of wide-leg trousers is subtle but adds a little more glamour which makes them perfect for after hours.
Celia's shoes are by Sole Bliss, a wide-fit specialist brand, which is a favourite of her co-star Helen Mirren. These slingbacks will add a little height and will finish dresses and trousers nicely.
Waistcoats have had a real moment this year, and this fresh striped piece is one of the best of the season. Wear it as it is or layer yours over a shirt like the star.
This crisp pair of trousers will look chic when worn with the matching waistcoat, or team with a colour pop T-shirt and a chunky chain necklace for a different spin.
If your budget won't stretch as far as Celia's, recreate her lemon yellow blazer look with this light linen number. It'll easily smarten up your barrel leg jeans or complement tailored bottoms.
When it comes to buying new items for the office, you don't need to stick to traditional pencil skirts and suits. Outfits like Celia's prove that your workday wardrobe can still be fashion forward - it's just down to some savvy shopping and styling.
Look for pieces that have a smart feel to them but with some modern design details like oversized collars, contrast buttons or bold pinstripes, and rather than sticking with traditional grey and black tones, you could add some pastel hues or chic neutrals into the mix.
If you are on a tight budget and looking for just one or two new items, I'd always suggest investing in a blazer. Just one tailored cover-up can pull an outfit together or freshen up older separates during the working week, and then try layering it over a T-shirt and denim come the weekend.
