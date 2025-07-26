Helen Mirren calls these comfortable heels her 'hidden weapon' - and they're more affordable than you might think

As the actress marks her 80th birthday, we pay homage to her favourite high heels

Helen Mirren arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film &quot;Jeanne du Barry&quot; during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dame Helen Mirren celebrates her 80th birthday this weekend, and it's making us want to know everything she wears, uses and does. She looks amazing!

Let's face it, there are very few among us who would say they find heels particularly comfortable. But somehow Helen always wears hers on the red carpet, and makes it look so easy. Wondering what her secret is? It's with a little bit of help from a clever brand called Sole Bliss.

Lisa Kay is the brains behind the brand, which launched in 2017 with the aim of making comfortable sandals and shoes that cater to wide feet and bunions, as well as issues like Plantar Fasciitis and flat feet. Since then, Sole Bliss shoes have been worn and loved by Dame Mary Berry, Dame Joanna Lumley, Queen Camilla, Twiggy, Prue Leith and Oprah Winfrey. But having been spotted in Sole Bliss designs an estimated 30 times - including for three consecutive years at the Cannes Film Festival - I think it's safe to say Dame Helen is their number one fan.

Helen Mirren arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in 2023

The actress is quoted as saying: "enormous platform pleasers have always been my hidden weapon on red carpets: they give you six inches of height on your legs".

At 5'4", her surprising style secret to standing tall is these leg-lengthening platforms. Supposedly, she used to hunt for them in stripper stores on Hollywood Boulevard, but has since discovered British brand Sole Bliss.

Remy: Silver Suede & Snake on model

Sole Bliss
Remy: Silver Suede & Snake

The height of these heels might look terrifying, but they have all the technology to help you make it through to the end of the night without hobbling home. The cushioned stretch panel on the front inside is perfect for bunions, and the wide toe box means there's plenty of room for hot feet. The 1.25-inch platform means that your foot isn't at an extreme angle, but you are getting plenty of leg-lenthening height!

Three images of Helen Mirren wearing Sole Bliss shoes

It's not just the platforms Helen has fallen head over heels for - she's also worn court shoes and the bestselling star print trainers by Sole Bliss.

Carmen: Black Suede
Sole Bliss
Carmen: Black Suede

Sole Bliss' court heels are like no other. These classic black suede beauties have got arch support, layers of memory foam cushioning, a stretch panel for bunions and a shock resistant heel piece. Can you believe you get all that for £169?

Star: Pale Taupe Leather
Sole Bliss
Star: Pale Taupe Leather

Helen's white version of these trainers is so popular, it's currently out of stock. The taupe option will do the trick nicely, and you'll love the ease of the zip fastening. They'll fast become your most comfortable trainers.

Ruby: Silver Suede & Snake
Sole Bliss
Ruby: Silver Suede & Snake

A more modest platform heel than Helen's, these are a great way to add some height to your best wedding guest dresses.

If you're searching for comfortable wedding guest shoes, some silver platform heels like Helen's will not only work with any colour palette, they'll give you a big boost in confidence.

