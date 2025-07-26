Helen Mirren calls these comfortable heels her 'hidden weapon' - and they're more affordable than you might think

Dame Helen Mirren celebrates her 80th birthday this weekend, and it's making us want to know everything she wears, uses and does. She looks amazing!

Let's face it, there are very few among us who would say they find heels particularly comfortable. But somehow Helen always wears hers on the red carpet, and makes it look so easy. Wondering what her secret is? It's with a little bit of help from a clever brand called Sole Bliss.

Lisa Kay is the brains behind the brand, which launched in 2017 with the aim of making comfortable sandals and shoes that cater to wide feet and bunions, as well as issues like Plantar Fasciitis and flat feet. Since then, Sole Bliss shoes have been worn and loved by Dame Mary Berry, Dame Joanna Lumley, Queen Camilla, Twiggy, Prue Leith and Oprah Winfrey. But having been spotted in Sole Bliss designs an estimated 30 times - including for three consecutive years at the Cannes Film Festival - I think it's safe to say Dame Helen is their number one fan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress is quoted as saying: "enormous platform pleasers have always been my hidden weapon on red carpets: they give you six inches of height on your legs".

At 5'4", her surprising style secret to standing tall is these leg-lengthening platforms. Supposedly, she used to hunt for them in stripper stores on Hollywood Boulevard, but has since discovered British brand Sole Bliss.

Sole Bliss Remy: Silver Suede & Snake £199 at Sole Bliss The height of these heels might look terrifying, but they have all the technology to help you make it through to the end of the night without hobbling home. The cushioned stretch panel on the front inside is perfect for bunions, and the wide toe box means there's plenty of room for hot feet. The 1.25-inch platform means that your foot isn't at an extreme angle, but you are getting plenty of leg-lenthening height!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just the platforms Helen has fallen head over heels for - she's also worn court shoes and the bestselling star print trainers by Sole Bliss.

If you're searching for comfortable wedding guest shoes, some silver platform heels like Helen's will not only work with any colour palette, they'll give you a big boost in confidence.