Catherine Tyldesley ushers in jumper dress season with a taupe wool midi and timeless knee-highs we’ll be wearing all season

While there’s plenty of autumn outfit ideas and inspiration to be found in trending runway styles, sometimes nothing hits the spot quite like a luxe, neutral look – and Catherine Tyldesley’s understated taupe style is proof of just that.

Wearing the Ferno merino dress by The Fold London for an appearance on This Morning, she broke up her colour-drenched taupe sweater dress with Karen Millen’s double buckle leather belt, which is a seriously chic take on such a practical accessory. With two buckles framing the waist, the rich black leather sat beautifully against the softer, wool texture of her dress.

Dune London’s Selinni leather flared heel knee-high boots finished off the outfit with timeless flair, proving yet again that the best knee-high boots are a must-have for autumn. Perfect for smart casual outfits, they tied in with the texture of Catherine’s leather belt while also balancing the need for warmth. And when it comes to how to style knee-high boots, Catherine absolutely nailed it.

Get Catherine Tyldesley's Luxe Autumnal Look

Catherine’s fans couldn’t get enough of her quiet luxury look, with them flooding to her Instagram to share comments like, “So chic,” and “Love that dress.” Or, as one fan simply exclaimed, “The dress!!!”

The knitted dress, especially in a luxe neutral shade like taupe, is effortlessly glamorous, easily slipped on its own with just a handful of simple accessories like Catherine’s leather belt and matching knee-highs, to instantly create a head-turning, autumnal look.

A seasonal staple, Catherine's The Fold number has added glamour thanks to the draped neckline and pleated full skirt, which is something you don't often see in a knitted fabric. The midi, fit and flare silhouette is naturally one of the most flattering, nipping in waists and fluting gently over hips and thighs for a luxe and stylish finish.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

