Catherine Tyldesley ushers in jumper dress season with a taupe wool midi and timeless knee-highs we’ll be wearing all season

While there’s plenty of autumn outfit ideas and inspiration to be found in trending runway styles, sometimes nothing hits the spot quite like a luxe, neutral look – and Catherine Tyldesley’s understated taupe style is proof of just that.

Wearing the Ferno merino dress by The Fold London for an appearance on This Morning, she broke up her colour-drenched taupe sweater dress with Karen Millen’s double buckle leather belt, which is a seriously chic take on such a practical accessory. With two buckles framing the waist, the rich black leather sat beautifully against the softer, wool texture of her dress.

Dune London’s Selinni leather flared heel knee-high boots finished off the outfit with timeless flair, proving yet again that the best knee-high boots are a must-have for autumn. Perfect for smart casual outfits, they tied in with the texture of Catherine’s leather belt while also balancing the need for warmth. And when it comes to how to style knee-high boots, Catherine absolutely nailed it.



EXACT MATCH The Fold Ferno Merino Dress £325 at The Fold Understated and quietly luxe, Catherine's midi dress is made from merino wool and has a knitted, ribbed texture that adds a cosy, autumnal flair. Crafted with an asymmetrical wrapped neckline, the dress is a great option for work wear or a cosy elevated event outfit. EXACT MATCH Karen Millen Double Buckle Leather Belt £59 at Karen Millen This Karen Millen belt looks so much more expensive than it is, with the luxe leather and gold-coloured hardware creating a high-end feel. It's a unique take on such a practical accessory, giving a nod to this season's love of Western detailing. Thanks to the slimmer front and fuller back, it's ideal for nipping in a waistline. EXACT MATCH Dune London Selinni Leather Flared Heel Knee High Boots £189 at Dune London With a comfortable, low heel, these knee-high boots offer polished elevation to every look. Tuck in leggings or skinny jeans for a long and lengthy silhouette, or add directional elegance to skirt and dress ensembles. The squared toe adds a modern feel, while the sleek and supple leather adds a smart finish. Mango Perkins-neck Ribbed Dress £49.99 at Mango With the same ribbed, knit texture as Catherine's dress from The Fold, this Mango midi echoes the colourway and style, at a fraction of the price. While the dress doesn't have the statement neckline or the merino wool fabrication, if you're doing winter on a budget, this is a great option. M&S Leather Snaffle Waist Belt £19.50 at M&S Add a polished look to dress or skirt outfits with this sleek leather look and statement buckle belt. A great alternative to Catherine's unique Karen Millen accessory, this design features a striking double-buckle detail that gives this high-street style steal and more elevated, designer finish. River Island Black Knee High Square Toe Boots £69 at River Island With a block heel and square toe, these knee-highs blend a timeless look with a more modern flair. Unlike Catherine's Dune London boots, they're made from faux leather, but this only helps to bring the cost down. Delivering a polished finish, these sleek leather boots will up-style any autumn/winter ensemble.

Catherine’s fans couldn’t get enough of her quiet luxury look, with them flooding to her Instagram to share comments like, “So chic,” and “Love that dress.” Or, as one fan simply exclaimed, “The dress!!!”

The knitted dress, especially in a luxe neutral shade like taupe, is effortlessly glamorous, easily slipped on its own with just a handful of simple accessories like Catherine’s leather belt and matching knee-highs, to instantly create a head-turning, autumnal look.

A seasonal staple, Catherine's The Fold number has added glamour thanks to the draped neckline and pleated full skirt, which is something you don't often see in a knitted fabric. The midi, fit and flare silhouette is naturally one of the most flattering, nipping in waists and fluting gently over hips and thighs for a luxe and stylish finish.