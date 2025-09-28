Looking for the perfect autumn palette? Cat Deeley's pairing of luxe paprika orange and brown is the outfit formula to wear on repeat
Cat Deeley delivers an autumn dressing masterclass in this rich colour palette
Mocha brown is one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends of 2025. Set to dominate our autumn outfit ideas this season, when it comes to building repeatable looks, you might not think that pairing it with bold tones of orange would work, but this punchy palette is seasonal perfection.
With heritage a major autumn/winter fashion trend 2025, earthy hues encompass more than just brown and khaki, and accenting these grounding tones with shots of orange or terracotta works surprisingly well.
Cat Deeley nailed the look with a sophisticated twist, pairing a paprika orange straight blouse + tie by ME+EM with the Reiss Solene wool-blend wide-leg suit trousers in a soft, neutral tan shade. Finishing off the look, Cat wore Reiss Carina suede high-heeled ankle boots, in a coordinating tan tone, rounding off her ultimate autumnal palette.
Get Cat Deeley's Red and Brown Look
EXACT MATCH
These tailored trousers are a seriously elevated staple, made in a wool-blend twill fabric, creating a fluid silhouette that drapes beautifully. Wide legs with pressed creases down the front feel perfectly polished, while the tan offers an ideal neutral.
EXACT MATCH
These timeless ankle boots are made from 100% suede, with a pointed toe, seam detailing and a tapered stiletto heel adding a contemporary touch to the classic look. Easily paired with suit trousers or jeans, they'll see tons of autumnal wear.
While this flame orange shirt does not have the same tie detail at the neckline or the lustre of Cat's blouse, this piece does have beautiful and unique bow details at the cuffs. This brings in some lovely interest to the piece, which is otherwise minimal and easy to style.
There is so much to love about Cat’s look, the bold, but complementary palette delivers all the autumn feels. But beyond the chic tan and paprika orange colour combination, there’s also the impeccable use of tailoring, paired with flowy silk for a softer finish to the suiting elements of her look.
Cat's tie-neck blouse is simply sensational. Luxurious and sophisticated the flattering balloon sleeves and high neck add chic details to this wardrobe staple. Her choice of trousers fits and flatters her shape, with a front pleat design that elongates her frame.
Finishing off her look, Cat’s choice of suede ankle boots pulled everything together. Minimal in their design, it was all about the suede texture that brought in a warm, autumnal touch to the outfit. They might not be one of this year's main shoe trends, but they’re a timeless style that will never feel out of date, especially if they’re worn with such a timelessly classic outfit as Cat’s.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
