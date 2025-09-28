Looking for the perfect autumn palette? Cat Deeley's pairing of luxe paprika orange and brown is the outfit formula to wear on repeat

Mocha brown is one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends of 2025. Set to dominate our autumn outfit ideas this season, when it comes to building repeatable looks, you might not think that pairing it with bold tones of orange would work, but this punchy palette is seasonal perfection.

With heritage a major autumn/winter fashion trend 2025, earthy hues encompass more than just brown and khaki, and accenting these grounding tones with shots of orange or terracotta works surprisingly well.

Cat Deeley nailed the look with a sophisticated twist, pairing a paprika orange straight blouse + tie by ME+EM with the Reiss Solene wool-blend wide-leg suit trousers in a soft, neutral tan shade. Finishing off the look, Cat wore Reiss Carina suede high-heeled ankle boots, in a coordinating tan tone, rounding off her ultimate autumnal palette.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get Cat Deeley's Red and Brown Look

ME+EM Straight Blouse + Tie £250 at ME+EM Cat's ME+EM blouse is crafted from a beautiful silk fabric for a luxe touch, while fitted cuffs and a tie detail at the neck create a bold finish. A real statement blouse, you can style this versatile staple with suit trousers, jeans or skirts. EXACT MATCH Reiss Solene Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Suit Trousers in Tan £170 at Reiss These tailored trousers are a seriously elevated staple, made in a wool-blend twill fabric, creating a fluid silhouette that drapes beautifully. Wide legs with pressed creases down the front feel perfectly polished, while the tan offers an ideal neutral. EXACT MATCH Reiss Carina Suede High Heeled Ankle Boots in Tan £230 at Reiss These timeless ankle boots are made from 100% suede, with a pointed toe, seam detailing and a tapered stiletto heel adding a contemporary touch to the classic look. Easily paired with suit trousers or jeans, they'll see tons of autumnal wear. French Connection Cambria Cotton Tie Up Bow Shirt £55 at French Connection While this flame orange shirt does not have the same tie detail at the neckline or the lustre of Cat's blouse, this piece does have beautiful and unique bow details at the cuffs. This brings in some lovely interest to the piece, which is otherwise minimal and easy to style. H&M Wide Twill Trousers £24.99 at H&M With the same high waist fit, concealed hook fastening and wide leg shape as Cat's suit trousers, this H&M pair make a great high-street alternative. They even have a similar crease detailing down the front of the leg that adds polish to the style. River Island Brown Suede Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Boots £66 at River Island These high-street boots echo the classic style of Cat's pair from Reiss with their pointed toe and sleek design, but are nearly £200 cheaper. They still give off a luxe look and will finish off any autumn outfit with ease.

There is so much to love about Cat’s look, the bold, but complementary palette delivers all the autumn feels. But beyond the chic tan and paprika orange colour combination, there’s also the impeccable use of tailoring, paired with flowy silk for a softer finish to the suiting elements of her look.

Cat's tie-neck blouse is simply sensational. Luxurious and sophisticated the flattering balloon sleeves and high neck add chic details to this wardrobe staple. Her choice of trousers fits and flatters her shape, with a front pleat design that elongates her frame.

Finishing off her look, Cat’s choice of suede ankle boots pulled everything together. Minimal in their design, it was all about the suede texture that brought in a warm, autumnal touch to the outfit. They might not be one of this year's main shoe trends, but they’re a timeless style that will never feel out of date, especially if they’re worn with such a timelessly classic outfit as Cat’s.