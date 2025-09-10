Cat Deeley channels Keira Knightley's emerald green Atonement gown at the NTAs

This Morning host Cat Deeley looked glowing in green when she arrived at the 2025 National Television Awards - and she even matched with her co-host Ben Shephard's green velvet blazer.

I was absolutely convinced that after wearing red three times at the NTAs, Cat's colour choice for this evening was a given, but I was surprised to see she chose another festive colour instead.

Her beautifully elegant green gown immediately reminded me of the silk dress Keira Knightley wore in Atonement. It's surely one of the most iconic on-screen looks of all time, and the daringly low-cut back of Cat's style, along with the fluid silhouette and draped detailing, has a really similar feel.

Copy Cat's dress

Her green goddess gown is by Oscar de la Renta, and whilst the bad news for anyone who's fallen in love with is that the RRP is £7,515, the good news is you can buy it with a whopping 70% off at The Outnet.

Or if £2,255 is still a bit more than you were hoping to spend, I've found some designer lookalikes that will make everyone green with envy. The Reiss dress is well worth the investment.

Exact match Oscar de la Renta Ruffled Cady Gown £2255 (was £7515) at The Outnet Oscar de la Renta is one of the best designer labels in the business, and I absolutely love the fluted, floor-length skirt and asymmetric draping. If you have even the possibility of a black tie event on the horizon and your budget will stretch that far, it's truly stunning. Phase Eight Keegan Ruffle Dress £169 at Phase Eight This is a slightly darker green than Cat's dress, but the draped ruffles really make it stand out from the crowd. It's available in UK sizes 6 to 20, and it needs minimal accessories to look very sophisticated. Reiss Satin Cape Maxi Dress in Green £348 at Reiss This is very Keira Knightley. I don't even have a red carpet-worthy event in my diary, but I'm figuring out how I can justify buying this absolutely beauty! Wear it with your hair up to make the most of the neckline.

How to style yours

Look closely and you'll notice Cat's gold jewellery and matching handbag. She layered up on chunky chain cuffs and bracelets, adding tassel earrings and vintage-inspired clutch bag.

Reiss Molten Link Bracelet in Gold Tone £88 at Reiss What's a gorgeous green Reiss gown without a gold bracelet to wear with it...? Topshop Betty Chunky Chain Bracelet £14 at Asos You might be excited for the return of Topshop for its Joni and Jamie jeans, but the jewellery is well worth checking out too. M&S Collection Pearl Tassel Earrings £16.50 at M&S M&S is my go-to for jewellery that looks much more expensive than it is. These tassel earrings have pretty little pearls on the end for added interest.

If you're asking yourself what colour suits me, green can complement lots of different skin tones and hair colours.

As if the front wasn't fabulous enough, the back of Cat's dress was daringly low. She styled her wavy hair with a side parting to continue the vintage vibe, and kept her make-up and nails subtle to allow the dress to do all the talking.