Cat Deeley always wears this striking colour to the National Television Awards - will it bring her luck tonight?

I'd love to see a repeat of her dress from 2003

Cat Deeley at the 2024 National Television Awards
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

We're just a few short hours away from all the celebrities walking the red carpet at the National Television Awards, and in spite of tube strikes and rainy weather in London, I have no doubt we're going to see some glorious gowns.

I'm most excited to see Cat Deeley, since her outfits on This Morning are always so good, plus her chic one shoulder dress was my favourite look from the 2024 NTAs.

Looking back at the three times she's attended the awards ceremony, I couldn't help noticing she always seems to wear red. It's a colour that definitely suits her, and tomato red is one of the colour trends 2025, so it wouldn't surprise me if she stuck to her red carpet uniform this evening. Perhaps it's a lucky colour for her? This Morning is nominated in the Daytime Programme category, after all!

Cat Deeley at the 2024 NTAs

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

In 2024, Cat opted for an elegant one-shoulder gown, which was a vintage Saint Laurent design. The asymmetric shape suited her down to the ground, and when styled with minimal jewellery and accessories, she looked simply stunning.

Copy Cat's signature red carpet style

Cat Deeley at the NTAs in 2002, 2003 and 2024

Cat Deeley at the NTAs in 2002, 2003 and 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to last year, Cat last attended the NTAs over twenty years ago, in 2002 and 2003. She wore a red satin dress by Elspeth Gibson in 2002, and a bias cut floral print dress from the John Galliano for Dior Autumn/Winter 2003 collection on her second visit.

Cat Deeley Attends The 2003 National Television Awards At London&#039;S Royal Albert Hall.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With its spaghetti straps and striking print, the Dior dress looks just as fresh now as it did a decade ago, and I would love to see her digging this out of the archives for this evening's ceremony.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.