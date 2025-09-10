Cat Deeley always wears this striking colour to the National Television Awards - will it bring her luck tonight?

We're just a few short hours away from all the celebrities walking the red carpet at the National Television Awards, and in spite of tube strikes and rainy weather in London, I have no doubt we're going to see some glorious gowns.

I'm most excited to see Cat Deeley, since her outfits on This Morning are always so good, plus her chic one shoulder dress was my favourite look from the 2024 NTAs.

Looking back at the three times she's attended the awards ceremony, I couldn't help noticing she always seems to wear red. It's a colour that definitely suits her, and tomato red is one of the colour trends 2025, so it wouldn't surprise me if she stuck to her red carpet uniform this evening. Perhaps it's a lucky colour for her? This Morning is nominated in the Daytime Programme category, after all!

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

In 2024, Cat opted for an elegant one-shoulder gown, which was a vintage Saint Laurent design. The asymmetric shape suited her down to the ground, and when styled with minimal jewellery and accessories, she looked simply stunning.

Copy Cat's signature red carpet style

Cat Deeley at the NTAs in 2002, 2003 and 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to last year, Cat last attended the NTAs over twenty years ago, in 2002 and 2003. She wore a red satin dress by Elspeth Gibson in 2002, and a bias cut floral print dress from the John Galliano for Dior Autumn/Winter 2003 collection on her second visit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With its spaghetti straps and striking print, the Dior dress looks just as fresh now as it did a decade ago, and I would love to see her digging this out of the archives for this evening's ceremony.