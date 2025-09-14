Anne Hathaway just proved that cowboy boots are the chicest shoe trend to pair with tailoring this season
Cowboy boots are one of the key shoe trends this season, and we’ve figured out exactly how to style them courtesy of Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway blended classic tailoring with western flair on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, wearing a gray sculpted suit jacket paired with pin-striped wide-leg pants, demonstrating exactly how to wear cowboy boots this season.
If you’re wondering what shoes to wear with your pantsuits, cowboy boots are the answer. Being one of the key fall/winter shoe trends of 2025, western-inspired silhouettes are everywhere, but knowing how to integrate them into your fall outfit ideas is another thing, and Anne Hathaway’s sleek, tailored attire has solved this styling dilemma.
Layered underneath her blazer is a button-front V-neck top. On the bottom half, she wears pinstriped wide-leg pants in a soft gray tone, and to finish, she opts for a vintage leather Coach briefcase and some black leather cowboy boots that peek out from underneath the pants hem.
Tailoring and western-inspired boots work effortlessly together for cool-weather office days or smart weekend outings. If you’re tired of your usual go-to shoes, cowboy boots are a fresh alternative that adds a vintage-inspired flair, and they feel bohemian, too.
Shop Anne Hathaway's Look
The trick is in the proportions; for example, opt for wide-leg pants so the leg is wide enough to deal with the boots, and ideally, you want an ankle grazing hem to show off the boots. This way, you get the on-trend feel of the footwear without compromising on looking smart and put-together.
If you’re tempted to try this look yourself, start with the foundations you might already have, a smart blazer or some wide-leg tailored pants, then shop for cowboy boots to finish off the look.
