All white, Anne Hathaway puts a cool-girl twist on wearing the shade from top to bottom.

Anne Hathaway has once again proven that when it comes to effortless style, less really is more. Stepping out on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in a white shirt and matching wide-leg trousers, the actress showed how head-to-toe neutrals can feel both laid-back and polished. Flowing fabrics, a relaxed silhouette and simple black sandals strike the perfect balance between comfort and chic, making this look ideal smart casual outfit inspiration.

At the heart of her look is the humble white shirt, a true hero of the capsule closet. Whether worn oversized as Hathaway has here, tucked neatly into jeans, or layered under a blazer for cooler days, this versatile piece works season after season. It's the ultimate transitional staple - light enough for warmer weather, but structured enough to carry you into fall when styled with knits or tailored pants.

Hathaway's look also makes a strong case for the power of relaxed tailoring. Wide-leg pants in neutral shades not only elongate the silhouette but add a smart edge to casual wear. Pair them with sandals, sneakers, or even heels, and you've got a foundation that can adapt to almost any occasion. Together, her shirt-and-pants combination reminds us that pared-back classics are often the most stylish choice of all.

The white shirt styling guide

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to finding the perfect white shirt, fabric is key. Crisp cotton always feels timeless and structured, making it ideal for the office, while linen versions are a summer staple thanks to their breathable, lightweight feel. If you prefer something with more movement, a silk or satin blend are perfect for evenings.

Styling your white shirt is all about balance. For a relaxed weekend look, wear it untucked over matching wide-leg pants like Anne. If you're looking for something smarter, tuck it into high-waisted tailored pants or a skirt and add a belt to define your waist. As the winter months roll in, a white shirt will be at the core of your layering game. Layer over a thin roll-neck and wear together under a denim jumpsuit, keeping the fastening open to create a deep V-neck that will show off your layers.

You can also use accessories to transform your white shirts, creating numerous outfits from a single piece. A simple swap of jewelry, shoes or purse can instantly change the mood - from an edgy vibe with chunky black sandals and sunglasses like Anne Hathaway, to athleisure cool with the best white sneakers, a fabric tote and gold hoops.

Get the look

Anne Hathaway's latest look proves that sometimes the simplest combinations are the most stylish. A crisp white shirt, relaxed wide-leg pants and understated accessories create a foundation that can be effortlessly reworked into next season. Whether you're dressing for a casual day out or looking for date night outfits, don't underestimate the power of a white shirt.