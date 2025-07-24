Anna Wintour's chic navy trench coat is the outerwear update I didn't know my summer outfits needed

Chief Content Officer for Conde Nast and Global Editorial Director of Vogue Anna Wintour looked typically chic as she attended the haute couture shows in Paris earlier this month, and her outfit for the Chanel show was a reminder of just how to do summer outwear with maximum style.

If you've ever wondered how to style a trench coat for summer, take a tip from the perennially stylish Wintour, who wore a navy blue version over an elegant all-white outfit. Consisting of a white pleated dress and matching boots, Wintour finished her look with a bold citrine stone beaded necklace and her signature oversized sunglasses, one of the biggest sunglasses trends 2025 - quite literally.

While Wintour often favors colour and print, for the Chanel Haute Couture show, the style icon stepped out in a demure, muted color palette that felt ready for hazy late summer weather, giving us inspiration for the months ahead.

Move over beige, navy trench coats offer versatile elegance

As ever, Anna Wintour's attention to detail in her outfit was spot on. While the navy trench coat created a stylish contrast to the light colored outfit underneath, the buttons of her coat were in the palest cream. By mirroring the colors worn underneath, this tiny detail creates a pulled together look, while one of her signature statement necklaces sat just underneath her throat, adding a dash of sunny color with citrine stones.

While many of us associate trench coats with the fall or spring, the lightweight coat is an excellent choice for cooler summer days or when wet weather hits and we love how Anna has swapped the traditional beige and sand colors that the coat is typically seen in for a chic navy iteration.

While oversized trench coats emerged as a key spring/summer trends 2025 look, seen on the runways of Gucci, Carven and Chloe, to name but a few, Anna's fitted style complemented her outfit, contrasting with the pale dress and boots to create the perfect finishing touch to a timeless outfit.

Many automatically assume that the best trench coats are the ever-popular traditional beige or sand colored styles, but black, khaki, and navy versions like Anna Wintour's are timeless alternatives that will work with your closet year-round.

Of these alternative colors, navy is the most complementary to all skin-tones, especially in comparison to black, which can wash you out on greyer days when the light is harsh. Similarly, not all beige tones work with all skin and hair colors, so a simple swap to an elegant navy shade will create a softer, more warming effect that will offer a flattering look whatever the season or occasion.