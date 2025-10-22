Alex Jones gives white jeans a wintery makeover with Zara Fair Isle cardigan and comfy ballet flats

Like so many people I’ve always been convinced that white jeans outfits firmly belong in spring/summer, but Alex Jones might just have changed my mind. The One Show presenter attended the one year anniversary of COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular wearing a pair of classic white straight leg jeans.

She transformed them into a more wintery look with the clever addition of a snuggly Zara cardigan and chocolate-brown ballet pumps. Both pieces are very affordable and the warm neutral hues contrasted against the white denim without overpowering it.

One of the main reasons white jeans can be tricky to wear in the colder months is that a lot of us have an array of jewel tones and dark colours in our autumn capsule wardrobe. These can look quite stark against bright white, so opting for brown and grey like Alex is a clever alternative.

(Image credit: Photo by Matt Keeble/Dave Benett/Getty Images for "COME ALIVE!" The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular)

Shop Alex's Outfit

Exact Match Zara Brushed Effect Jacquard Knit Cardigan £49.99 at Zara Alex's Zara cardigan is still in stock and is such a cosy option for winter. It has a V-neckline and fastens at the front with contrasting buttons. The silhouette is deliberately relaxed and the brushed fabric accentuates the cosiness. M&S Sienna Supersoft High Waisted Jeans £35 at M&S Available in three different lengths, these white jeans from M&S are affordable and have a high-rise waist and straight legs. The denim is soft and has added stretch for comfort. They're finished with a secure button and zip fastening and five pockets. Exact Match Zara Brown Leather Ballerina Crossover Shoes £39.99 at Zara You might think ballet flat season is over but it doesn't have to be. They still make a lovely alternative to boots and can be more seasonal depending on the colour. These are made from chocolate brown leather and have elasticated crossover straps.

Shop Alternatives

H&M Grey Jacquard Knit Cardigan £37.99 at H&M Designed in a jacquard knit with a round, rib-trimmed neckline and buttons down the front, this cardi is a lovely alternative to Alex's. It has dropped shoulders, long sleeves and wide ribbing at the cuffs and hems. Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans £62.68 at Amazon Made from cotton with a hint of elastane to provide some comfy stretch, these straight-leg jeans are a classic Levi's style. Wear with a neutral cardigan like Alex Jones's or a chunky roll neck jumper and ankle boots on a freezing day. M&S Brown Suede Ballet Pumps £36 at M&S These suede ballet pumps are a timeless addition to your shoe collection. They have a flat sole and rounded toe which features a neat bow on the front for a feminine flourish. Chocolate brown and tan shades are especially trendy right now and they are versatile too.

Her £49.99 brushed effect cardigan has a sweeping V-neckline, relaxed silhouette and a pattern that falls somewhere between Argyll and Fair Isle. Both are very popular in winter and have a traditional feel to them that works with the cosy fabric.

Alex’s cardi incorporates a hint of white in the pattern alongside chocolate brown, though it’s primarily charcoal grey. She wore it fastened and draped over the top of her white jeans which helped make them more casual.

Compared to blue denim, white and black jeans with a uniform wash can feel a bit smarter. Because of this they work well for elevated date night outfits, though Alex Jones’s way of styling her white jeans is ideal for everyday.

(Image credit: Photo by Matt Keeble/Dave Benett/Getty Images for "COME ALIVE!" The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular)

She matched her shoes to the dark brown hues in her knitwear and went for leather ballet flats also from high-street favourite, Zara. These £39.99 beauties are a little different from conventional ballet pumps as they have an elasticated crossover strap.

This helps to keep your feet secure inside and they also have rounded toes. If you don’t mind wearing flats with visible socks you could easily add a pair for extra coverage in the winter, though on milder days or occasions where you’re primarily inside, they look best without.

The One Show host’s jeans finished just above her ankles, giving a great glimpse at her footwear. The length and the straight-leg shape of them also helped make the design more relaxed which is a factor worth considering if you’re trying to find your perfect white jeans.

(Image credit: Photo by Matt Keeble/Dave Benett/Getty Images for "COME ALIVE!" The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular)

Streamlined jeans would also work with a cardigan like Alex’s and can be tucked into the top of boots when it really does get too cold for ballet flats. She accessorised her look with gold earrings and a chunky bracelet cuff, as well as some shimmering crystals on her face to suit the atmosphere of the COME ALIVE! circus spectacular which is inspired by 2017’s The Greatest Showman film.

Minus the decoration, this outfit is something she could wear over and over again for many months to come. It looked as though Alex Jones had a white V-neck cami underneath on this occasion but a roll neck jumper would add extra coverage and look great too.