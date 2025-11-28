Trinny London rarely has sales, but you can get up to 40% off bestselling buys this weekend only

Trinny London serves up a stellar selection of beauty buys, from luxury skincare formulas to quality makeup must-haves - and you can enjoy discounts of up to 40% off this weekend only.

Our team collectively boasts years of covering sales and are always keeping our eye out for top bargains each and every day, so it's only natural that we pride ourselves on our ability to scout out the very best Black Friday beauty deals. Speaking of which, it's rare to find, industry favourite beauty brand, Trinny London hosting sales. In fact, they only run a few a year, including Black Friday, Christmas and the Trinny London birthday sale (which takes place in February).

So, with the former event in full swing, we're here to shout from the rooftops about the unmissable deals that we've spotted - with discounts of up to 40% off. But they're only sticking around for this weekend, and this weekend only, so if you spot something you like, you might want to snap it up quick before it's too late.

If you don't have the time or energy to scroll through the sale, you've come to the right place as we've curated a list of the very best Black Friday deals that the brand has to offer. Spoiler, you can expect to save money on the best face moisturisers and one of the best lightweight foundations - plus, much more...

Our team's top Trinny London Black Friday sale picks

Whether you've had a host of Trinny London products on your wish list or want to stock up on some of your favourite formulas for less, now is your perfect opportunity to do so. In this rare sale, you'll find discounts of up to 40% off the brand's entire lineup, including savings on best-sellers such as, Boost Up Vitamin C Serum, Overnight Clarity Retinal and the iconic Lip2Cheek formulas.

Black Friday deal Save 40% (£10.40) Trinny London Lip2Cheek: was £26 now £15.60 at Trinny London Bring your complexion to life with the versatile Lip2Cheek formulas, a multitasking tinted cream that adds a flush of colour to your pout and cheeks - what's more, it currently has 40% off.

Black Friday deal Save 30% (£7.80) Trinny London Sheer Shimmer Balm: was £26 now £18.20 at Trinny London Unlock your inner glow with Sheer Shimmer, a dewy, iridescent pot of joy that can be applied to the lips or cheeks for the ultimate radiance. Oh, and did we mention that it's marked down by an impressive 30% right now?

Black Friday deal Save 30% (£7.20) Trinny London Flush Blush: was £24 now £16.80 at Trinny London Forget times of stubborn blending, Flush Blush is a creamy formula designed to add a subtle and buildable pop of colour to your cheeks - and it currently has 30% off.

How long is the Trinny London Black Friday sale on for?

Trinny London's Black Friday weekend sale will run from 7am on Friday 28th November to midnight on Monday 1st December, giving you four whole days to shop the savings. Offering up to 40% off all products for a limited time only, discounts will be applied automatically at checkout – so no need to fuss over a code. What's more, you'll have 24 hours to bag a Be Your Best Cleanser and an Eye2Eye shade of your choice for £39, plus you can get your hands on an exclusive Black Friday set too.

How often does Trinny London go on sale?

It's very rare for Trinny London to run a sales event. In fact, they typically only host a couple every year, including Black Friday, Christmas and Trinny Woodall's birthday (on 8th February). As for the former, this year's Black Friday event is already in full swing, with an array of impressive offers to choose from.

Following in the footsteps of Black Friday 2024, this year the brand is offering savings of up to 40% their product lineup - including best-sellers, such as The Elevator, BFF SPF and Miracle Blur - meaning you can nab their iconic buys for significantly less. Last year, our Digital Beauty Writer got in on the action herself as she snapped up a bargain deal on their Lash2Brow, a 2-in-1 mascara and brow gel, which was reduced from £29 down to just £16.80 - a huge 42% saving.