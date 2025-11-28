Jump to category:
Trinny London rarely has sales, but you can get up to 40% off bestselling buys this weekend only

If you've been eyeing up a Trinny London product for a while, now is the perfect time to bag a rare bargain on the brand's lineup

Trinny London products (L-R) Just Joyous Lipstick, Take Back Time Eye Treatment and BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum, on a beige background with pink swirls, circles and dots
Sennen Prickett's avatar
Trinny London serves up a stellar selection of beauty buys, from luxury skincare formulas to quality makeup must-haves - and you can enjoy discounts of up to 40% off this weekend only.

Our team collectively boasts years of covering sales and are always keeping our eye out for top bargains each and every day, so it's only natural that we pride ourselves on our ability to scout out the very best Black Friday beauty deals. Speaking of which, it's rare to find, industry favourite beauty brand, Trinny London hosting sales. In fact, they only run a few a year, including Black Friday, Christmas and the Trinny London birthday sale (which takes place in February).

Trinny London Deals: The Quick Links

If you don't have the time or energy to scroll through the sale, you've come to the right place as we've curated a list of the very best Black Friday deals that the brand has to offer. Spoiler, you can expect to save money on the best face moisturisers and one of the best lightweight foundations - plus, much more...

Our team's top Trinny London Black Friday sale picks

Whether you've had a host of Trinny London products on your wish list or want to stock up on some of your favourite formulas for less, now is your perfect opportunity to do so. In this rare sale, you'll find discounts of up to 40% off the brand's entire lineup, including savings on best-sellers such as, Boost Up Vitamin C Serum, Overnight Clarity Retinal and the iconic Lip2Cheek formulas.

Trinny London Boost Up Vitamin C Serum
Save 40% (£27.60)
Trinny London Boost Up Vitamin C Serum: was £69 now £41.40 at Trinny London

Enjoy a notable 40% saving on the brand's vitamin C serum, Boost Up. Perfect for those who frequently use vitamin C, this formula brightens, evens, revives and boosts the radiance of the skin.

Trinny London Lip2Cheek
Save 40% (£10.40)
Trinny London Lip2Cheek: was £26 now £15.60 at Trinny London

Bring your complexion to life with the versatile Lip2Cheek formulas, a multitasking tinted cream that adds a flush of colour to your pout and cheeks - what's more, it currently has 40% off.

Trinny London Overnight Clarity Retinal Niacinamide Serum
Save 30% (£22.50)
Trinny London Overnight Clarity Retinal Niacinamide Serum: was £75 now £52.50 at Trinny London

Elevate your evening skincare routine thanks to Overnight Clarity, a niacinamide-packed retinal serum. This buy helps accelerate the skin's repair and recovery time, revealing a fresher, clearer, brighter and even complexion. Plus, it now has a 30% discount...

Trinny London Sheer Shimmer Balm
Save 30% (£7.80)
Trinny London Sheer Shimmer Balm: was £26 now £18.20 at Trinny London

Unlock your inner glow with Sheer Shimmer, a dewy, iridescent pot of joy that can be applied to the lips or cheeks for the ultimate radiance. Oh, and did we mention that it's marked down by an impressive 30% right now?

Trinny London Just a Touch Foundation and Concealer
Save 30% (£8.70)
Trinny London Just a Touch Foundation and Concealer: was £29 now £20.30 at Trinny London

A little goes a long way with the Just A Touch Foundation and Concealer, a lightweight and non-greasy formula that allows buildable and targeted coverage. The result? A radiant, healthy-looking complexion. Plus, it has a 30% saving right now.

Trinny London Flush Blush
Save 30% (£7.20)
Trinny London Flush Blush: was £24 now £16.80 at Trinny London

Forget times of stubborn blending, Flush Blush is a creamy formula designed to add a subtle and buildable pop of colour to your cheeks - and it currently has 30% off.

How long is the Trinny London Black Friday sale on for?

Trinny London's Black Friday weekend sale will run from 7am on Friday 28th November to midnight on Monday 1st December, giving you four whole days to shop the savings. Offering up to 40% off all products for a limited time only, discounts will be applied automatically at checkout – so no need to fuss over a code. What's more, you'll have 24 hours to bag a Be Your Best Cleanser and an Eye2Eye shade of your choice for £39, plus you can get your hands on an exclusive Black Friday set too.

How often does Trinny London go on sale?

It's very rare for Trinny London to run a sales event. In fact, they typically only host a couple every year, including Black Friday, Christmas and Trinny Woodall's birthday (on 8th February). As for the former, this year's Black Friday event is already in full swing, with an array of impressive offers to choose from.

Following in the footsteps of Black Friday 2024, this year the brand is offering savings of up to 40% their product lineup - including best-sellers, such as The Elevator, BFF SPF and Miracle Blur - meaning you can nab their iconic buys for significantly less. Last year, our Digital Beauty Writer got in on the action herself as she snapped up a bargain deal on their Lash2Brow, a 2-in-1 mascara and brow gel, which was reduced from £29 down to just £16.80 - a huge 42% saving.

Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

