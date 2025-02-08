These editor-approved Trinny London favourites have a rare 20% off this weekend

Trinny London serves up a stellar selection of beauty buys, from luxe skincare essentials to quality makeup. But this weekend you can stock up on some of your favourites or bag one of their iconic products for less in their 48 hour flash sale - with discounts of up to 20%.

We don't know about you but our beauty bags are about to be stashed full of Trinny London products. In case you hadn't heard, the beauty brand have just announced their highly anticipated Trinny London sale to celebrate the 61st birthday of their Founder and CEO, Trinny Woodall.

Boasting discounts of up to 20%, this sale event gives you the opportunity to bag some of your go-to buys for a fraction of the price or trial a new product that you've been eyeing up, while saving you some pennies in the process. What's more, every 61st online purchase will be treated to a surprise gift worth up to £75. So, what are you waiting for? Happy shopping!

Our top Trinny London buys to snap up for less this weekend

For those wondering which products are worth adding to your virtual basket this weekend, we've curated a hand-picked edit of the Trinny London buys we find ourselves reaching for on a daily basis.

How long is the Trinny London sale on for?

In honour of Founder and CEO, Trinny Woodall's 61st birthday, Trinny London will be holding a Birthday Sale boasting discounts of up to 20% off. The event will kickstart on Saturday 8th February 2025 and will last for just the weekend, ending on Sunday 9th February. So, if you've had your eye on a product for a while, or you spot a stellar saving, it's worth adding it to your virtual basket before it's too late.

How often does Trinny London have a sale?

Trinny London's sales happen on a very rare occasion, typically taking place on Black Friday, Christmas and Trinny Woodall's birthday (on 8th February). However, when these sales events are in full swing, the brand showcase some impressive offers which means you can bag some of their iconic buys for significantly less than their typical retail price.

For example, last Black Friday we saw discounts of up to 40% off some of the brand's best-selling makeup and skincare buys, including The Elevator, BFF SPF and Miracle Blur. Our Digital Beauty Writer even snapped up a bargain deal on their Lash2Brow, a 2-in-1 mascara and brow gel, which saw an impressive reduction of £29 down to £16.80 - a huge 42% saving.