These editor-approved Trinny London favourites have a rare 20% off this weekend
Get your hands on the brand's best-selling beauty buys for less in this weekend's 48 hour sale
Trinny London serves up a stellar selection of beauty buys, from luxe skincare essentials to quality makeup. But this weekend you can stock up on some of your favourites or bag one of their iconic products for less in their 48 hour flash sale - with discounts of up to 20%.
We don't know about you but our beauty bags are about to be stashed full of Trinny London products. In case you hadn't heard, the beauty brand have just announced their highly anticipated Trinny London sale to celebrate the 61st birthday of their Founder and CEO, Trinny Woodall.
Boasting discounts of up to 20%, this sale event gives you the opportunity to bag some of your go-to buys for a fraction of the price or trial a new product that you've been eyeing up, while saving you some pennies in the process. What's more, every 61st online purchase will be treated to a surprise gift worth up to £75. So, what are you waiting for? Happy shopping!
Our top Trinny London buys to snap up for less this weekend
For those wondering which products are worth adding to your virtual basket this weekend, we've curated a hand-picked edit of the Trinny London buys we find ourselves reaching for on a daily basis.
RRP: £68
Dubbed to act like a 'face lift in a bottle', Trinny London's The Elevator is an age-defying cream that works to target sagging, age spots and drier skin of the neck - all signs which lead to accelerated ageing. Its innovative technology, equipped with peptides, help lift, smooth and firm the skin for a defined appearance.
RRP: £65
One of the newest additions to Trinny London's skincare assortment, the Take Back Time Eye Cream works to visibly reduce the appearance of crow's feet, under-eye lines and eye bags - all while boosting hydration. In fact, our editor didn't see results with any eye cream until she tried Trinny London's Take Back Time - trust us, the before and after pictures speak for themselves.
RRP: £65
On the hunt for a new moisturiser? Look no further than this youth-boosting formula which not only works to hydrate the skin but also smooth fine lines, increase firmness, boost vibrancy and restore plumpness. Enriched with squalane and oat lipids, this moisturiser helps replenish your skin barrier to improve the resilience of your complexion.
RRP: £41
Taking the top spot in our guide to the best lightweight foundations, we love the BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum for its lightweight coverage and formula which encourages an array of skincare benefits. Enriched with hyaluronic acid for hydration and NP-TriOX™ technology to help shield your skin from stress, this tinted serum is designed to give your complexion a fresh, energised and rejuvenated look.
RRP: £26
Unlock a picture-worthy pout with this lineup of glossy sheen lipsticks. Their luxe buildable formulas are infused with triple action hyaluronic acid, peptides, moringa and maracuja oil for plumper, nourished and hydrated lips. With an array of hues to choose from, including neutral, berry and coral picks, you'll be sure to find a gem that's perfect for you.
RRP: £75
Elevate your evening skincare routine with this retinoid treatment which works its magic to revive the skin. Equipped with Granactive retinoid® and Bacillus ferment to encourage firmness and the reduction of fine lines, this formula unveils a renewed complexion with a fresher, firmer and lifted appearance.
How long is the Trinny London sale on for?
In honour of Founder and CEO, Trinny Woodall's 61st birthday, Trinny London will be holding a Birthday Sale boasting discounts of up to 20% off. The event will kickstart on Saturday 8th February 2025 and will last for just the weekend, ending on Sunday 9th February. So, if you've had your eye on a product for a while, or you spot a stellar saving, it's worth adding it to your virtual basket before it's too late.
How often does Trinny London have a sale?
Trinny London's sales happen on a very rare occasion, typically taking place on Black Friday, Christmas and Trinny Woodall's birthday (on 8th February). However, when these sales events are in full swing, the brand showcase some impressive offers which means you can bag some of their iconic buys for significantly less than their typical retail price.
For example, last Black Friday we saw discounts of up to 40% off some of the brand's best-selling makeup and skincare buys, including The Elevator, BFF SPF and Miracle Blur. Our Digital Beauty Writer even snapped up a bargain deal on their Lash2Brow, a 2-in-1 mascara and brow gel, which saw an impressive reduction of £29 down to £16.80 - a huge 42% saving.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
