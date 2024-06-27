This Trinny London serum reduces the appearance of wrinkles in just weeks - and it's 30% off this week
Offering transformative ageless results, this retinal treatment reawakens your complexion as you sleep...
If you're looking for a product to firm your skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and simply give your complexion some added oomph, Trinny London's overnight retinal serum might just be your answer - and it's currently 30% off...
The Trinny London sale has landed for 48 hours only, with reductions up to 40% off a selection of hailed makeup and skincare products, including Trinny London's The Elevator - a gravity-defying neck balm. If you needed a sign, this is the perfect time to stock up on your go-to favourites from the brand or trial something new in your beauty routine, before it ends on 29th June at 8AM GMT...
Got your eye on something not included in the sale? Good news, there's also an extra 10% off across the rest of the site...
Overnight Sensation Retinal Serum: was £75 now £52.50 (save £22.50) | Trinny London
A slightly more advanced form of vitamin A compared to retinol, this retinal treatment aims to renew the complexion, ironing out fine lines and wrinkles whilst firming the skin for an ageless look. In an 8 week user trial for Overnight Sensation of 122 women, 79% of women agreed that their wrinkles appeared reduced after 8 weeks. What’s more, it performs its transformation as you sleep so both you and your skin is left feeling reawakened - without any peeling like other retinols produce.
You can also bag some other great skincare deals in the two-day sale, from a niacinamide moisturiser to a enzyme-packed balm cleanser - plus, plenty of refills for a fraction of their original price tag...
RRP:
was £42, now £29.40
If your skin type sits somewhere between normal and oily, or your complexion is looking stressed and tired, this moisturiser will make a welcome addition to your routine. Packed with skincare's hero ingredient, niacinamide, this lightweight soothing formula hydrates and rebalances the skin, evening tone and texture to bring back a natural radiant glow.
RRP:
was £45, now £36
With summer right around the corner, what better time to finally adopt SPF into your daily routine? This lightweight moisturiser aims to prevent and reverse signs of premature ageing, whilst its added SPF 50+ element protects your skin from sun damage. Plus, it doesn't leave any white cast alike other sun care products.
RRP:
was £38, now £26.60
Exfoliate away dead skin cells to reveal your inner glow. Containing the active acid, AHA, this exfoliant targets concerns such as fine lines and dull complexions by steadying hydration levels and smooth any unwanted lines. Note, due to its powerful formula, this may be one to avoid if you have particularly sensitive skin.
RRP:
was £69, now £48.30
For experienced vitamin C skincare users, this super-strength serum revives tired skin with an ultimate glow booster. Alike the best vitamin C serums, this product works to increase the brightness of your complexion, whilst evening skin tone.
RRP:
was £20, now £12
This lip balm is set to be an all-year-round staple in your skincare arsenal. Achieve a hydrated pout thanks to its buttery soft, moisture-locking formula, with its nourishing blend of shea butter, jojoba oil and sunflower oil.
RRP:
was £32, now £28
Remove any stubborn makeup and SPF at the end of the day with this oil-based balm cleanser. Its nourishing, kind-to-skin formula encourages a healthy-looking, glowing complexion, whilst removing any impurities - it even comes with a muslin cloth.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
