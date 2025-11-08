Forget red - garnet nails are the intensely chic and glossy look taking centre stage this autumn

Combining a crystal-like shine with a rich, dark red tint, garnet nails are the twist on burgundy that's set to be everywhere this season - and the shade is especially chic on short nails.

As far as the 2025 nail trends are concerned, autumn's nail designs have been our favourites. Now, we are a tad biased, as dark reds and chocolate brown nails are among our top picks for an effortlessly chic manicure, but even still, the season has offered a fine array of looks. Some feel very fresh, like polka dot nails, while others repackage classic shades with an altogether more appealing name. Take garnet, which, for all intents and purposes, is a shade of burgundy or brown-red, and yet, is spanning into its own trend - much like black cherry and lychee nails before it.

There's something so sophisticated about modelling your manicure after a gemstone, and thanks to brands like Bio Sculpture, you can achieve the perfect garnet-inspired look easily.

What are garnet nails?

As mentioned, garnet nails take inspiration from the semi-precious stone, and while it can come in a range of shades, a deep brown-red is the most common and recognisable. Of course, red and burgundy nails are always a popular choice this time of year, but we've spotted an uptick in mentions of 'garnet' alongside these luxe looks.

We can also thank brands like Bio Sculpture for this gem of a manicure concept, with the already iconic shade, 'Garnet Noir,' joining its lineup this year - and being touted by many as the 'shade of the season.'

It's rich and perfectly moody, ideal for cosy season and well into the festive period too, especially with a hint of shimmer overtop. We also think it pairs beautifully with short nail styles, from square to squoval, which makes it all the more fitting for now, as these shapes are proving incredibly popular.

Our garnet nail picks

essie Nail Polish in Shade 50 Bordeaux RRP: £8.99/$10 This essie nail polish is a lovely option for creating a garnet-red sort of manicure. Bordeaux, as the name suggests, offers a wash of wine-like colour to your nails and, after just two to three coats, leaves you with such a luxe and glossy look. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade Le Temps Des Cerises View at SpaceNK RRP: £16.50/$21 For a slightly richer, 'mulberry'-like red, opt for Nailberry's Le Temps Des Cerises shade. The polish is part of the brand's toxin-free L'Oxygéné range, which offers a healthier manicure with its breathable and water-permeable formula. OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade Got the Blues for Red View at Boots RRP: £14.90/$11.99 For fans of darker manicures, this deep red from OPI is another great option for recreating this sort of garnet nail look. It's pigmented and ultra-glossy, ideal for a quick but professional-looking manicure at home.

1. 'Garnet Noir' nails

As mentioned, Bio Sculpture offers a very popular garnet-inspired shade, aptly named 'Garnet Noir,' which we can see above. This deep, sultry red looks so chic when paired with short nails, though we think it's also incredibly elegant with longer almond nails, too. If you're already a fan of iconic colours like Chanel's Rouge Noir or OPI's Malaga Wine, this is definitely one to try.

2. Short garnet-red nails

For a brighter, more festive hue and a manicure that feels both trendy and timeless, opt for this sort of rich, cranberry red - like a garnet catching the light - and pair it with a neat, short length.

3. Squoval garnet nails

As mentioned, short nail styles are very popular right now, and squoval is arguably leading the charge. Combined with this luxe and glossy garnet-red colour, you have quite the expensive-looking manicure on your hands (quite literally).

4. Almond garnet nails

If you favour a longer nail shape like almond, this rich gemstone red is a lovely choice for your November nails and onwards. Adding a layer of chrome or sparkle will also transform this into the perfect Christmas and party season manicure.

5. Short, dark garnet nails

As mentioned, garnets come in a range of shades and tones, so a very rich maroon (as seen above) is still perfect for nailing the trend. This shade, especially, feels very apt for winterwear, so if you're almost ready to swap out your chocolate brown nails, this is the colour to request next.

6. Garnet French tips

If you find dark manicures a little daunting or just love a French tip nail design, consider a garnet French tip. Again, adding a hint of chrome or shimmer will also instantly dress up this look, ready for Christmas.