Emily Blunt's French tip manicure at the Venice Film Festival has got our beauty team talking
Combining two of 2025's biggest nail trends, the actress's talons edge between subtle and statement
A-list red carpet events always serve up a plethora of fashion, hair, and makeup inspiration, but our main objective is discovering which manicure designs celebrities choose to adorn their talons with.
Despite the ever-changing 2025 nail trends, if you're a creature of habit, it's easy to get into a rut. Find yourself requesting the same French tip manicure at every appointment? Boasting a chic, timeless, and easy-to-wear nature, it's a natural choice for many. And, in recent years, we've seen new variations of the look, including colourful French tip manicures and half-moon reverse French tip nails.
Speaking of which, Emily Blunt just put a fun twist on this classic nail art design by wearing chrome French manicure nails on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival - and it's safe to say we're taking notes.
Why our beauty team can't stop talking about Emily Blunt's manicure
Emily Blunt stepped out at the 2025 Venice Film Festival dressed to the nines. The actress was adorned in a sculpted, crystal-embellished strapless gown and an abundance of opulent jewellery, but it was her manicure that was the topic of conversation for our beauty team.
The manicure in question saw Blunt's preened almond nails sport a barely-there neutral polish base with a nude chrome French tip and completed with an ultra-glossy top coat. The look was nothing short of perfect for a star-studded event, effortlessly complementing the rest of the actress's fashion ensemble.
Blunt's manicurist, Julie Kandalec, revealed the exact polishes behind the look in her Instagram caption, she noted: "I used CND Plexigel in “Barre Beauty” for the base, and “Day to Knight” Shellac on the tips as a modern ode to Emily’s character Dawn Staples in the film."
While the nail artist opted for a soft, creamy pink base hue, the latter choice for the French tip refers to a elegant nude nail polish with a reflective micro-metallic shimmer that leaves talons with a velvet-effect chrome finish.
As proved by Blunt, the manicure is perfect for any events or special occasions you may have booked in the diary, thanks to its subtle yet statement nature that would effortlessly pair with any outfit. It's also ideal for those looking to jazz up their classic French tip nails in a minimalist manner.
Recreate Emily Blunt's manicure
For those wanting to recreate Emily Blunt's chrome French tip manicure for themselves, we've curated an edit of three staple buys that you'll need to equip your nail arsenal with - including a tool that makes French tip nail art a breeze.
RRP: $22.10 / £16
This nail-perfecting formula is enriched with castor fibres, AHAs, and vitamin E to nourish the nail, while simultaneously blurring imperfections and delivering a sheer neutral wash of colour. The result? Natural-looking nails with a soft, glossy finish, making it the perfect option for the base of a French tip manicure.
RRP: $11.10 / £7.99
Struggle to get a smooth, clean line for your French tip? Forget requiring teeny nail art brushes and a steady hand; look no further than this handy Mylee jelly nail art stamper. This nifty tool allows you to easily dip the tip of your nail into the silicone cushion to reveal a salon-worthy French tip.
RRP: $6.31 / £5.40
Mirror Blunt's chrome French tip with this semi-opaque Sally Hansen nail polish, which boasts a soft pink, champagne hue and a subtle shimmer. This long-lasting formula offers up to 10 days of vibrant and glossy wear time, without chipping or the need to use a UV lamp.
