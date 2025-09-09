Emily Blunt's French tip manicure at the Venice Film Festival has got our beauty team talking

Combining two of 2025's biggest nail trends, the actress's talons edge between subtle and statement

Image of Emily Blunt at Venice Film Festival 2025 with brunette curly hair tucked behind her ears and wearing a silver gown, on a white textured background with nail polish swatches
(Image credit: Getty Images / Franco Origlia / Contributor)
A-list red carpet events always serve up a plethora of fashion, hair, and makeup inspiration, but our main objective is discovering which manicure designs celebrities choose to adorn their talons with.

Despite the ever-changing 2025 nail trends, if you're a creature of habit, it's easy to get into a rut. Find yourself requesting the same French tip manicure at every appointment? Boasting a chic, timeless, and easy-to-wear nature, it's a natural choice for many. And, in recent years, we've seen new variations of the look, including colourful French tip manicures and half-moon reverse French tip nails.

Speaking of which, Emily Blunt just put a fun twist on this classic nail art design by wearing chrome French manicure nails on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival - and it's safe to say we're taking notes.

Why our beauty team can't stop talking about Emily Blunt's manicure

Emily Blunt stepped out at the 2025 Venice Film Festival dressed to the nines. The actress was adorned in a sculpted, crystal-embellished strapless gown and an abundance of opulent jewellery, but it was her manicure that was the topic of conversation for our beauty team.

The manicure in question saw Blunt's preened almond nails sport a barely-there neutral polish base with a nude chrome French tip and completed with an ultra-glossy top coat. The look was nothing short of perfect for a star-studded event, effortlessly complementing the rest of the actress's fashion ensemble.

On the left, Emily Blunt wearing a silver jewelled strapless gown with brunette curled hair tucked behind her ears and her hand on her hip, on the right a close up of her glittered French tip almond nails with a pink diamond ring

(Image credit: Getty Images / Earl Gibson III / Dominique Charriau / Contributor)

Blunt's manicurist, Julie Kandalec, revealed the exact polishes behind the look in her Instagram caption, she noted: "I used CND Plexigel in “Barre Beauty” for the base, and “Day to Knight” Shellac on the tips as a modern ode to Emily’s character Dawn Staples in the film."

While the nail artist opted for a soft, creamy pink base hue, the latter choice for the French tip refers to a elegant nude nail polish with a reflective micro-metallic shimmer that leaves talons with a velvet-effect chrome finish.

As proved by Blunt, the manicure is perfect for any events or special occasions you may have booked in the diary, thanks to its subtle yet statement nature that would effortlessly pair with any outfit. It's also ideal for those looking to jazz up their classic French tip nails in a minimalist manner.

Recreate Emily Blunt's manicure

For those wanting to recreate Emily Blunt's chrome French tip manicure for themselves, we've curated an edit of three staple buys that you'll need to equip your nail arsenal with - including a tool that makes French tip nail art a breeze.

