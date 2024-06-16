These elevated neutral nails are the go-to manicure year-round – here’s how to recreate them

If you tend to opt for neutral nails at every manicure appointment but are currently looking for something to elevate your fingertips, the nude chrome nail trend might just be the minimalistic answer.

When it comes to 2024 nail trends, while you might first think of the array of summer-oozing shades that have been gaining popularity this season – such as lemon French tips or coral nails – their neutral counterpart shades are still in full swing. We’re always looking to add a twist to classic neutral nails, of which there have been many iterations in recent years, from the glazed doughnut trend to the more recent glass nails look.

Now, there’s a new nail trend on the block, nude chrome nails, and something tells us this pearlescent look won’t just be seen everywhere this summer. We think it's timeless enough for manicures all year round…

Why nude chrome nails are the timeless manicure we love for year-round wear

As you may have already guessed from its name, with its mirror-like shine finish this trend follows in the footsteps of other glazed, pearlescent trends. With many nude shades to pick from, the great thing about this versatile trend is that it can be tailored to your desired shade. From pink or taupe shades to warmer hues, the final outcome is determined by the neutral polish colour you choose.

No matter your nail length or shape, from short to long and almond to squoval, we’ve seen plenty of iterations of this trend floating about on social media that work seamlessly from day to night.

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic A photo posted by matejanova on

What’s more, the trend is simple to achieve at home. Use your go-to neutral polish as your base and, once dry, buff a chrome powder over the top to reveal the opal sheen. Finally, finish your mani with a high-shine glossy top coat to lock it in.

Our nude chrome nail staples

If you’re looking to recreate this trend, whether at home or in the salon, we’ve put together the three staples you need in your kit – don’t forget to apply a cuticle oil, like Nails Inc’s Vit C Please Cuticle Oil.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Essie Nail Polish in 497 Clothing Optional View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £8.99 There's a reason Essie's nail polishes get such high reviews. With taupe undertones, this shade boasts a long-lasting, chip-resistant formula with a glossy finish – its wide brush also makes for easy application. GJNL Pearl Chrome Nail Powder View at Amazon RRP: £4.76 Buff a chrome powder, like this one from GJNL, on top of your chosen polish to achieve that luminous pearlescent shine. Rimmel 60 Seconds Nail Polish in 500 Caramel Cupcake View at Boots RRP: £3.99 For a budget-friendly choice, this Rimmel London nail polish in Caramel Cupcake is a great option. Its fast-drying, ultra-shiny formula promises up to 10 days of wear, perfect for a quick salon-at-home manicure.

We can't talk manicures without providing some helpful inspiration pictures. So, to save you from scrolling, we've rounded up four looks of the trend for you to recreate at home...

4 nude chrome nail looks we're loving

1. Short nude chrome nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo A photo posted by paintedbyjools on

For those who love a minimalistic manicure, this pink undertone and high-shine combo shows that short and simple can do the trick.

2. Almond nude chrome nails

A post shared by THE MONARCH - NAIL STUDIO A photo posted by _themonarchnailstudio on

This almond shape works perfectly with this deeper nude shade – so elegant and sophisticated.

3. Square nude chrome nails

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland A photo posted by harrietwestmoreland on

Now that square nails are having their revival, what better way to jump on the trend than with this ultra-glossy chrome manicure?

4. Ombre nude chrome nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton A photo posted by gelsbyfliss on

If you're looking for a way to add more of a design to this trend, these subtle ombre French tips feel understated yet glamorous.