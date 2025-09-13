We can't stop thinking about Amanda Seyfried's autumnal mani-pedi at the Venice Film Festival

The transitional month of September can often leave us in a bit of a nail rut, wondering what manicure shade to opt for and whether we're able to squeeze one last pedicure in.

If you wish to eke out the last pedicure trends before sandal season is officially over, you might be on the hunt for a timeless pedicure colour to grace your toes and seamlessly transition you into the autumnal months. And, with cherry nail looks proving to be a popular 2025 nail trend for the latter months of the year, it only makes sense to opt for the chic yet juicy hue when it comes to choosing your next mani-pedi.

And that's exactly what Amanda Seyfried did on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival last week, adorning a glossy crimson hue on her talons and toes. This look is so perfect, it has even convinced us to book our last mani-pedi appointment of the season - want to join us?

Why Amanda Seyfried's matching mani-pedi is a stellar choice for September

Stepping out at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, Amanda Seyfried was a name on everyone's lips. She made waves for wearing the same outfit as fellow actress Julia Roberts, just days before. However, it was a slightly smaller detail that grabbed the attention of our beauty team: her nails.

Seyfried injected a pop of colour into her outfit by opting for a vibrant cherry red nail polish as her coordinating mani-pedi. Championing femininity and confidence, the timeless hue effortlessly works for any and every season, making it the perfect choice for the in-between season period.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stefania D'Alessandro / Contributor)

Whether you'd opt for short square nails or red almond nails, this bold hue is loved for its versatile nature that is flattering on all skin tones, suits any occasion or season, and pairs effortlessly with an array of different nail shapes and lengths.

Choose from a classic blue-undertone red or a fiery orange-red shade; either way, you'll want to keep the mani-pedi in tip-top condition to boost its wear time and resist chipping. In order to do this, you might want to invest in one of the best nail strengtheners, a nourishing cuticle oil, and a quality top coat.

Recreate Amanda Seyfried's cherry red mani-pedi

Oozing classiness and simplicity, Amanda's matching mani-pedi is thankfully incredibly easy to recreate for yourself; you just need a few staple buys in your nail care arsenal. Speaking of which, we've rounded up three buys that will help you achieve the look at home - including an iconic red nail polish and a high-shine top coat.