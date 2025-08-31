Suranne Jones just wore the chicest autumnal lip colour - and no, it's not red

For those wanting to kickstart the new season in style, Suranne Jones' coffee-hued makeup, and in particular, her lipstick, are all the inspiration you need.

When the 'ber' months hit, we often find ourselves gravitating towards warmer shades, both in terms of our wardrobes and beauty routines. A wash of brown eyeshadow, for instance, or a swipe of one of the best long-lasting lipsticks in a rich colour, are all chic and very classic ways to embrace the season. Case in point, Suranne Jones' latest mocha-brown makeup look, which not only delivers a masterclass in cohesion, but also the most perfect autumnal lip colour.

It's warm but wearable, and thanks to Jones' makeup artist, we know the exact one that she wore (as well as every other product used for her eyes and complexion). So, if you're keen to shed summer's trends, here's exactly how to recreate the actress's autumn-ready look.

Why Suranne Jones' mocha-brown lipstick is an autumn must-have

While we love the best red lipsticks for a statement look, for everyday or more casual occasions, a softer neutral feels more apt and versatile. That said, if you're bored with your favourite nude lipstick or really want to hop aboard autumn's beauty trends, we have a good idea of where you should start, courtesy of Suranne Jones.

The Hostage star delivered all the autumnal inspo whilst attending the show's UK screening on August 18th, when she paired a dark brown pantsuit with a complementary soft brown makeup look, complete with a warm, mocha-like lip. The entire ensemble proves just how chic and effective coordinating your outfit and makeup can be, but it was her choice of lipstick, in particular, that really piqued our interest. And thanks to her makeup artist, Justine Jenkins, we know exactly what brand she wore on the red carpet...

The exact lippie HOURGLASS Unlocked Soft Matte Lipstick View at Sephora RRP: £37 Rich and buildable, this soft matte lipstick offers long-lasting, comfortable wear. The formula is designed to prime the lips, creating a seamless look, along with that pop of stylish colour. It's available in a range of stylish shades, but Peony and Sparrow, in particular, look perfect for autumn wear.

This sort of tone strikes the perfect balance between an ultra-wearable nude and a bolder brown or maroon shade. The warmth behind the hue, as well as the matte finish, adds a softness and cosiness to Jones' look that we find so chic.

While mocha might not be a colour you usually opt for - perhaps a rosy-pink or classic bright red is more your style - Jones poses as an example of just how easy it is to wear and complement with the rest of your makeup.

Recreate the rest of Suranne Jones' Mocha makeup look

If you want to build a cohesive makeup look around Suranne Jones' Hourglass lipstick (like the one she wore on the red carpet), we would also recommend adding her brown eyeshadow, liner and soft, mauve-y blush to your kit - all of which we've rounded up below.

Each product can be mixed and matched with your other makeup favourites, making them great investments, especially if you're keen to refresh your makeup bag in general.