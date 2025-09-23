We've found the exact products behind Kristen Bell's fresh-faced glow at this year's Emmy Awards

As a beauty team, we look to the red carpets of some of Hollywood's biggest events, not only to scout out beauty inspiration but to uncover A-listers' favourite buys.

Whether we're talking about the best foundation for a seamless complexion or the best face moisturiser to create Hollywood radiance, we're always trying to lift the lid on the go-to products of household names. So, it's only natural that we've been taking note of the celebrities to grace the red carpet of this year's Emmy Awards and making it our mission to get an insight into their beauty regimes.

Speaking of which, after hailing Kristen Bell for her radiant, fresh-faced glow, we managed to track down the exact beauty formulas that her makeup artist used to create her look, which includes our very own beauty writer's go-to foundation.

Why we're loving Kristen Bell's glowing red carpet complexion

Attending the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on the 14th September 2025, Kristen Bell stepped out wearing an eye-catching ensemble that oozed Hollywood glamour. Dressed head-to-toe in opulent sequins, diamonds, and satins, it was only right that the actress paired her red carpet attire with a radiant, fresh-faced, glowing complexion.

Whilst her blonde tresses were softly curled and pulled back in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, it was Bell's makeup that grabbed our attention. Her sheer foundation base was seamlessly blended into her barely-there flush of blush and sun-kissed bronzer, all in all giving her complexion a natural glass-skin glow that left us with envy.

As for the rest of her makeup, the actress kept the look minimal by opting for an ink-black winged eyeliner and pink-hued satin-finish lipstick. Thankfully, her makeup artist, Courtney Hart, gave us an insight into Kristen's pre-red carpet makeup routine, including the exact products behind it all...

The exact products behind Kristen Bell's fresh-faced glow

For those wondering what buys are behind the actress's look, we've found three of the exact formulas that Kristen Bell relied on to achieve her fresh-faced glow at this year's Emmys ceremony - including an editor-favourite foundation.