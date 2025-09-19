Anita Rani says this affordable serum ‘actually works’ to give skin a plumped texture and glass-like glow

It’s not often that we find a truly affordable multi-tasking skincare hero, but as one of the best serums for skin texture, hydration, and glow, Anita Rani’s latest beauty recommendation is a brilliant all-rounder.

We often have to target specific skin concerns with ingredients like those in the best vitamin C serums or best nighttime serums, so it can be difficult to know what to use when you want that 'your skin but better' radiant and healthy look.

And of course, we want to achieve that skin goal without breaking the bank too, which thankfully Anita’s go-to serum does perfectly.

Anita Rani’s affordable glow-boosting serum

In a video posted to Instagram of a Space NK shopping spree, Anita revealed that Byoma’s Phyto-Mucin Glow Serum is her go-to for achieving glowy, glass-like skin. It “actually works,” she says, referring to its promises to boost the skin barrier, improve hydration, and even out texture for a more radiant and bright complexion.

Not only that, but it’s also clinically proven to help reduce hyperpigmentation and red spots, as well as skin sensitivity and redness.

woman&home beauty channel editor, Fiona McKim agrees that Byoma is one to watch for brilliant skincare, saying "this brand constantly delivers the goods, with potent and elegantly textured products typical of the Korean skincare market (all the better to layer up) but unusually low prices for high-tech K-beauty. Plus, let's be honest, anything in Anita Rani's beauty shopping basket will always be worth paying attention to - her skin is incredible."

Byoma Phyto-Mucin Glow Serum £14.99 at Cult Beauty The serum gets its name from the ingredient Phyto-Mucin, which is a plant-based alternative to the snail mucin we see in many other glow-boosting serums. It helps to plump skin up for a bouncier, fuller, and healthier appearance, while also reducing water loss for a more hydrated complexion. The addition of Panthenol and Tri-Ceramide Complex further boosts the serum’s hydrating power, while Peptides reduce the appearance of fine lines and help improve skin elasticity.

What you’re left with, Byoma says, is “plump, radiant” skin “enhanced with a glass-like shine." And it does all of that while also only costing £14.99, which for a product expertly crafted by chemists in Korea, is a true bargain. It’s what Anita loves most about Byoma as a brand, she shared in her Instagram post, with all of their products sitting in a “great price bracket.”

Shop More of Anita's Beauty Favourites

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream £67 at Sephora Anita is clearly a fan of multi-tasking products, with this rich moisturiser helping to plump as well as hydrate the skin, while also working to smooth out fine lines. Leaving behind a dewy look, it's great to pair with her glow-boosting serum. Kiehl's Ultra Light Daily UV Defense Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ - Facial Sun Lotion £45.50 at Sephora With a feather-light and refreshing texture, opposed to the typical greasy feeling some SPFs leave behind, this non-comedogenic sunscreen provides high levels of protection for the skin. Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner £25 at Sephora Designed to be gentle on skin for daily use, this toner targets dryness as well as dullness and uneven skin texture to leave you with a refreshed, hydrated, and radiant complexion.

And Anita is not the only person to love the serum. It’s also gone viral with hundreds of five-star reviews online. One shopper said, “This glow serum is an absolute game-changer for my skincare routine! It has a lightweight, silky texture that absorbs quickly without feeling greasy.

“From the first use, my skin felt instantly hydrated, plump, and refreshed,” they added. "It layers beautifully under makeup, giving my complexion a natural, radiant finish.”

Another called the serum a “must-have for dry skin” in the winter months and said they “love” the “gel-like texture of the serum.” And a third said, “Since starting to use this product, my skin is significantly softer and smoother. My dry skin is almost entirely gone, too, and my skin is less dull as well.”