7 award-winning serums for every skin concern

Looking to invest in a new serum? Whatever your complexion issue, these 7 award-winning buys will solve them.

A serum is a superhero in any skincare routine. While cleansing and moisturising are non-negotiable essentials, a serum is that extra ‘nice-to-have’ step that can solve skincare issues like redness, sensitivity, blemishes and wrinkles.

Serums have the ability to really transform your complexion, whether you’re opting for the best vitamin C serum or you're looking for a new nighttime serum. That’s because of their lightweight textures and concentrated formulas - they sink deeper into your skin and work harder than a gel or cream, making a real difference in a matter of days. These buys, picked by our panel of judges including dermatologists and pro facialists have the expert seal of approval.

The award-winning serums at a glance

7 award-winning serums, picked by our beauty experts

Best peptide serum

The Weleda Pomegranate & Maca Peptides Firming Face Serum (Image credit: Weleda)

1. Weleda Pomegranate & Maca Peptides Firming Face Serum Best peptide serum Specifications RRP: £28.95 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

While peptides might not have the immediate visible results of a retinoid or an acid, they can be an incredibly powerful tool to plump up the skin and help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, all without irritation or dryness. They help strengthen skin, which leaves it looking firmer and prevents sagging.

This vegan-friendly serum combines peptides from Peruvian maca roots with pomegranate seed oil and aloe vera gel. The result is a lovely refreshing, lightweight formula that brings bounce back to your complexion.

“This smells like a lovely citrusy margarita,” said Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha Badkar. “It made me feel like I was on holiday! It also has a good pipette for the viscosity of the product – it disposes the perfect amount and it doesn’t get stuck inside. I also really enjoyed the texture – it smooths on nicely and sinks into skin well. My face felt so fresh after each application.”

Best hyaluronic acid serum

The Bioderma Hydrabio Hyalu+ Serum (Image credit: Bioderma)

2. Bioderma Hydrabio Hyalu+ Serum Best Hyaluronic Acid serum Specifications RRP: £32 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

The best hyaluronic acid serums will quench and hydrate your skin, leaving it feeling bouncy, firm and glowing. It can be hard to find a HA serum that works for you – which makes a difference but doesn’t feel heavy, sticky or greasy – but this formula impressed many of the judges.

“This serum has swiftly become a staple in my routine,” says Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson. “As someone with dry and sensitive skin, I've tried a lot of HA serums and this one left my skin looking and feeling so hydrated. A little goes a long way and it feels lightweight once applied. I really liked how this serum spread and didn’t soak in too quickly – which also made it feel as though I was really giving my skin a well-earned dose of hydration.”

The formula also boasts bonus beneficial skincare ingredients, Naomi explains. “It also features niacinamide, which I found helped to reduce some redness and inflammation I had around my nose. I also love the convenience of having two multi-tasking ingredients in one no-fuss serum.”

Best retinol for sensitive skin

The Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin Renewing Serum (Image credit: Elizabeth Arden)

3. Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Capsules Rapid Skin Renewing Serum Best retinol for sensitive skin Specifications RRP:: £51 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Retinol has multiple skincare benefits, increasing cell turnover which helps firm and brighten skin. Unfortunately, these results can often come at the cost of irritation or dryness, or sometimes even a painful peeling process – especially if you have dry or sensitive skin. Elizabeth Arden has countered this potential reaction by blending it with skin-boosting ceramides, which protect and strengthen skin. The result is smoother, younger-looking skin with no irritation, making it a great retinol serum if you have sensitive skin.

The judges also enjoyed the handy capsule formulations, which keeps the formula potent; retinol is notorious for expiration or degradation. The benefit of these capsules is that you also have the exact right amount for each application. Plus, they’re travel-friendly – no need for a big clunky bottle taking up valuable space in your liquids allowance.

“The little capsules are really fun to use and great for taking on-the-go for holidays or nights away,” explains Aleesha. “The texture is also lovely – my skin looked smooth and healthy after use.”

Best retinoid serum

Medik8's Crystal Retinal 3 (Image credit: Medik8)

Retinal is a more potent form of vitamin A than retinol, making it a more effective treatment for ageing skin. Medik8’s Crystal Retinal is a favourite of the beauty team for a multitude of reasons – the lightweight texture, the effectiveness of the formula and the results, which are noticeable in a matter of days. What we love the most, though, is that this serum is available in many different strengths, so you can start low and slow or build up to the most potent formula. Skin can sometimes get used to your skincare routine, so upping the ante with a stronger formula is a great way of improving results without having to decipher different brands’ formulations and strengths.

"I think Medik8 makes some of the best retinoid products on the market,” agrees clinical aesthetician Pamela Marshall. "They’re very well-formulated without causing irritation. It may be a slightly longer journey to get the results you want, but it is one without complications to skin. Outside of prescription-only tretinoin, it’s generally the only retinol product I recommend to clients."

Best vitamin C serum

The Dr. Tatiana Generate Skin Kick Start Day Serum (Image credit: Dr. Tatiana)

5. Dr. Tatiana Generate Skin Kick Start Day Serum Best vitamin C serum Specifications RRP: £115 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Vitamin C is a powerhouse ingredient, protecting skin from damage caused by pollution while also brightening complexions and preventing pigmentation. It’s a famously hard ingredient to formulate into a serum (degradation, expiration dates and scent being common issues), but this brand has nailed it, creating an effective formula that's also pleasant to use.

“A serum that provides protection and prevention whilst also treating and rejuvenating the skin gets a big tick from me!” enthuses clinical facialist Kate Kerr. “This product has a lovely texture, albeit slightly tacky upon application, which could be mitigated with a layer of SPF over it. Its standout feature lies in its excellent formulation, enriched with a powerhouse blend of vitamins A, B, C, and E, providing antioxidant protection and aiding in skin repair. The addition of Matrixyl stimulates collagen and elastin production, smoothing texture and enhancing hydration. Not only does it detoxify and shield the skin from future damage, but it also actively treats and improves skin texture and signs of ageing, making it a comprehensive solution for skincare enthusiasts.”

Best niacinamide serum

The Simple 10% Vitamin B3 Niacinamide Booster Serum (Image credit: Simple)

6. Simple 10% Vitamin B3 Niacinamide Booster Serum Best niacinamide serum Specifications RRP: £7.95 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Niacinamide is an ingredient that will benefit almost any complexion – it soothes, hydrates and balances oil production. This formula by high street brand Simple is a fantastic way of incorporating it into your routine without breaking the bank.

“This is a lovely soothing formula which really does hero the key ingredient, niacinamide,” explains aesthetician and beauty editor Grace Day. ”What’s more, the rest of the formula truly is ’simple’ and focuses on soothing and hydrating skin. It’s an excellent option for those who want to balance combination skin without spending a lot.”

Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White was similarly impressed. “I loved this. It was calming and soothing on my skin and was a nice base for a day cream. It didn’t sting on application so would be a good product to use if you’re prone to redness. It’s an incredible product for the price.”

Best for blemishes

The 47 Skin Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum (Image credit: 47 Skin)

7. 47 Skin Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum Best for blemishes Specifications RRP: £29 Today's Best Deals Visit Site

47 Skin is a relatively new brand on our radar, but we’ve been impressed by its effectiveness in treating acne and blemish-prone skin. Their hero ingredient is Silver Chitoderm™, which helps balance skin and keep blemishes at bay, all while calming inflammation and redness.

If you try one thing from the brand, make it this brilliant serum, which treats blemishes while also healing skin and improving the appearance of scars and redness. A lot of blemish-busting serums can be quite drying and feel like a quick fix, but that’s not the case with this, which gently balances and purifies while also alleviating the long-term impacts that blemishes can have on your skin.

“This serum really wowed me,” says Naomi Jamieson. “Not only does a little go a long way – I only needed one pump to cover the entirety of my face – but it reduced the appearance of redness and spot scarring on my chin and kept new blemishes at bay. Since using it, my skin has looked noticeably brighter and clearer – I’ve even had a few compliments on it!”