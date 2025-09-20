Margot Robbie's makeup artist layered two Chanel lipsticks to create this perfectly autumnal, soft peach shade

Margot Robbie lit up the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, wearing a shimmering Armani Privé gown with her hair swept into a chic updo.

But it was her beauty look and a certain long-lasting lipstick combo that caught our eye. Along with her signature glowing skin, Margot wore a soft bronze eyeshadow and the most perfect coral-pink lip. Her longtime makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, shared the exact products she used on Instagram, revealing that Robbie’s custom lip came from layering two shades of Chanel’s Rouge Coco Baume.

"Layering two lipsticks can be so effective as it allows for a more personalised colour, creates the perfect finish and ensures it complements your skin tone," says London-based makeup artist Keeley Wilson. Ahead, Wilson shares her top application tips, plus the best high-street alternatives…

How to recreate Margot Robbie’s custom coral lip shade

Robbie’s look may have been straight from Chanel, but the lip trick itself is simple. A pink layered with a coral is all it takes to create that same finish at home.

To achieve Robbie’s exact red carpet lip, Dubroff layered Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in Pink Delight with Flirty Coral. This combination created a fresh, pretty shade that felt both soft and striking. "Both shades naturally complement and balance each other," says Wilson. "This pairing flatters every complexion and using softer tones on Margot really adds warmth and lifts her skin tone."

As for how to apply, Wilson recommends a simple two-step technique. "I would either mix the two shades onto the back of your hand or a palette and then apply with a makeup brush, or simply apply the shade you want to be most prominent first and then use your finger to apply the second shade to create the desired finish," she advises.

And for those who’d like to recreate the look without splashing out on Chanel? "The Lifter Glaze Lip Balms from Maybelline are a great high-street alternative with a similar colour pay-off," assures Wilson. Try layering the shades Caramel Glow and Pink Drink. "Or, for a middle of the range price point, try the Fenty Gloss Bomb Stix in Two'Lip Kiss and Blaz'd Donut."

