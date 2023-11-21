32 tricks celebrities use to get glowing skin - from classic treatments to radiance-boosting products

When building your beauty regime, looking to the A-listers of the world can be a good way to discover products that actually work - after all, most of them tend to have red carpet-ready looks. So, to that end, we've rounded up 32 genius tricks celebrities use to get glowing skin...

Radiant and fresh-looking skin is a beauty goal that most of us can agree that we're constantly chasing, whether that's through dewy makeup or a perfectly crafted, hydration-boosting skincare routine. Alas though, the beauty world can be something of a minefield, with thousands of products and treatments to choose from, all promising to transform your skin.

This is why we often find ourselves taking cues from our favourite celebrities in a bid to replicate their camera-ready looks. So, to aid your quest for gleaming skin, we've scoured the web for 32 tried & tested treatments and products that stars like Jennifer Aniston and Halle Berry swear by for glowing results...

32 tricks celebrities use to get glowing skin

Achieving a lit-from-within complexion can come down to many factors. You can either direct your attention to glow-boosting makeup products or - for those who prefer to let their natural skin shine through - focus on the skincare steps, which will then enhance your makeup's radiance.

So, whether you're after recommendations on the best moisturisers or are considering incorporating Vitamin C serums into your regime, we've rounded up all the tips and tricks celebrities have let slip over the years to help you achieve glowing skin...

1. Add an icy step to your regime

Skin icing and facials are beloved for their firming and soothing effects, with many celebs, including Jennifer Aniston known to be partial to a cooling skin treatment. In fact, the actress previously told Allure, that she loves to fill a bowl with ice and water and splash her face. Of course, there are also convenient, less messy tools you can use that offer similar results, including ice rollers and globes.

Shop the glowy trick...

Cryo globes ESPA Cryotherapy Globes View at Look Fantastic RRP: £55 | These tools offer cooling relief and can tighten your pores and soothe irritation. For a really luxe skincare moment, pair these cryo globes with your favourite serums. Budget friendly RoseFlower Ice Facial Roller View at Amazon RRP: £9.99 | If you're looking to add a skin icing step to your regime on a budget, Amazon has a number of tools available including this one which can be kept in the freezer. Cryo sticks Skin Gym Cryo-Ice Facial Massage Sticks Skin Gym View at Anthropologie RRP: £40 | These sticks are perfect for a relaxing depuffing session and are a great addition to your regime, especially if you're looking to achieve fresh and glowing skin.

2. Hyaluronic acid is your best friend

Hyaluronic acid is one of those ingredients that always gets a mention from celebrities during interviews and for good reason. The skin-loving ingredient works to lock in moisture, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles whilst also plumping your skin. If you're wondering how to use hyaluronic acid in your regime, the best hyaluronic serums are a great option and will provide that coveted radiance under your makeup, whilst also doing your skin good too.

3. Get plenty of sleep

While there's a plethora of glow-boosting lotions and potions out there, sleep is known to be one of the best things we can actively do to improve our skin and the celebs often tout the need for a good eight hours. To achieve a similarly fresh under-eye to Courteney Cox's - or if you find your skin is looking a little lack-lustre - your sleep routine is a good place to start.

4. Kate Middleton's 'botox' in a bottle

Described as 'Botox' in a bottle, Kate Middleton is said to swear by anti-wrinkle serum, Biotulin for her fresh and age-less skin. Having a firming and plumping product in your regime, as the Princess of Wales proves, is a great way to achieving fresh and healthy-looking skin.

5. Always Stay Hydrated

Gwyneth Paltrow, along with many other famous names, has touted the benefits of drinking water for glowing skin and while we agree that hydration is important for your health in general, a nourishing skincare or glowy makeup routine is also required for achieving the radiance we're talking about.

6. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's highlighter trick

For our natural makeup lovers, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has shared the ultimate highlighting trick for achieving that perfect 'your skin but better' gleam. In an interview with Glamour, Rosie said: "I love highlighter but when I'm applying it I will always apply it in direct daylight to make sure it's blended. It's the one product that really changes in different lights and if you apply it in a dark room, it can easily look stripy in natural light."

7. Jennifer Lopez's favourite moisturiser

A good moisturiser is the crux of any glowy makeup look, with JLo herself swearing by the Dr Hauschka Rose Day Cream. In fact, it's reported that she's used this exact cream for over 10 years. Applying a rich and nourishing moisturiser before a primer or your best foundations will give you that fresh, all-over radiance but selecting the right product is crucial, as some moisturisers can cause piling.

8. For instant radiance go for Glow filters

If you're looking to harness a similar glow to the likes of Michelle Yeoh quickly, a glow filter or shimmering primer can make all the difference. Products like Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Hollywood Filter can be layered under foundation, or even used as a highlighter, to immediately boost your skin's radiance. You can bet whenever you see your favourite A-lister float down the red carpet that they're sporting a glowy base product.

9. Helen Mirren's budget hyaluronic acid

Back on the subject of hyaluronic acid, one actress in particular who is known to love this skin ingredient is Helen Mirren. According to Women's Health, the 78-year-old is a huge fan of L'Oreal Paris' Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum and when you look at her radiant skin, it's not hard to understand why.

10. Sometimes less is more

When it comes to achieving the perfect glowy makeup look often less is more. Meryl Streep, for example, is known for her love of minimalistic makeup, allowing her natural complex to shine through. A similar look can be achieved with the help of lightweight, almost sheer skin tints that enhance your skin but still offer that no-makeup-makeup effect - which is synonymous with glowing skin.

11. Princess Diana's everything cream

It's well documented that Princess Diana was a fan of Elizabeth Arden's iconic Eight-hour cream, which is just yet another reminder that a good, uber-nourishing moisturiser is a must for glowy-skin seekers.

12. Highlighter equals instant radiance

Another easy trick for achieving radiance is with a highlighter, specifically a liquid highlighter. As demonstrated by Naomi Campbell, adding a sweep of highlighter over your cheekbones - and everywhere else the light naturally bounces off your face - instantly brings radiance to your features.

13. Try double cleansing

If you're looking to achieve a healthier and more glowy complexion with your skincare routine, double cleansing is one of the latest beauty buzzwords. Kim Kardashian is one of many celebs known to follow the Korean beauty trend, which works to vigorously rid the pores of impurities. Often the routine will see you use an oil-based cleanser, followed by a foaming one but this can, of course, be adapted to your skin's needs.

14. Jennifer Aniston's glowy skin tint

For that no-makeup-makeup look, often foundations can offer a tad too much coverage or can appear cakey, which is wear skin tints come in. According to Marie Claire, Jennifer Aniston is a fan of the Westman Atelier foundation drops, which offer buildable coverage, whilst also allowing your natural skin texture to shine through.

15. Ditch foundations and opt for Tinted SPFs

A tinted SPF is a similar story to a skin tint, as they offer light, glowy coverage with the added bonus of sun protection. SPF is another area that most celebs are very stringent on, with the likes of Kate Hudson and Rosie Huntington-Whitely known to apply sunscreen before their makeup.

16. Niacinamide for clearing pores

Niacinamide is another ingredient that receives a lot of love from A-listers, as it works to reduce the appearance of pores and improves texture. If glowy skin is your goal, adding a niacinamide serum or cream is a good idea and one that comes with celebrity approval!

17. Subtle Pin-point powdering

Another trick as seen on celebrities is pin-point powdering. This effectively means applying powder only where it is really necessary, to allow the skin's natural oils or any glow-boosting products you've applied to shin through. Precise and intentional placement of your powder will help you to avoid looking greasy or sweaty but will ensure your skin doesn't look dull or flat.

18. Tracee Ellis Ross' Cryo sticks

As mentioned, skin icing is very much a celebrity-approved trick for glowing skin and Tracee Ellis Ross is said to be a fan of cooling cryo sticks. The actor and beauty founder told British Vogue in 2022 that she puts the Biologique Recherche Cryo Sticks Facial Tools in the fridge and uses them in the morning. If you find your skin is very dull or puffy when you wake up (we can relate), a cooling tool could be a game-changer in your routine.

19. Age-reversing Firming serums

As mentioned, firming serum is a must for anyone looking to curate the perfect glowing skincare routine, with the likes of the Princess of Wales, swearing by firming and anti-ageing products before makeup.

20. Hydrating face masks

Face masks are another easy way to add hydration and therefore radiance to your skin. You can apply them morning, noon or night, though, for a really glowy look, we'd recommend relaxing with one on your skin 10 to 20 minutes before your makeup routine, being sure to massage in any excess product after use.

21. Naomi Campbell's serum medley

As discussed, serums are key steps in a glowy skincare regime and Naomi Campbell has quite a few in her repertoire. In her Vogue Beauty Secrets video, the model and '90s makeup icon revealed that she uses a serum, followed by a mixture of hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E and Vitamin C dust to ensure her skin is glowing.

22. Victoria Beckham's says SPF, SPF, SPF!

SPF is key to any good glowy beauty routine and Victoria Beckham is said to swear by Dr Barbara Sturm Sun Drops, which doubles as both skincare and sun protection - win-win! Currently, there are lots of SPFs on the market designed to work harmoniously with your makeup, from glowy and tinted options to primer-like sunscreens.

While we know hyaluronic acid and things like highlighter can add a touch of radiance to our skin, celebs like Margot Robbie prefer something a tad more high-tech. According to The Telegraph, the Barbie actress loves using nano-current face tools that work to stimulate the creation of collagen, to make your skin look younger and fresher.

24. They might look scary but LED masks are a must

Equally, LED masks are a big hit with the world's A-listers, with the likes of Demi Moore and Julia Roberts all swearing by the light-emitting gadget. The best red light therapy devices are said to stimulate the skin's production of collagen and boost its luminosity. Yes, please!

25. Meghan Markle's glass-like skin trick

Onto another trick for gleaming makeup, Meghan Markle's makeup artist Daniel Martin revealed to E! Online that he applies Eucerin's Aquaphor balm to the high points of her face, before topping it with Dior's highlighting palette to give her flawless but natural glow. This can easily be replicated if you have Vaseline and a powder or cream highlight to hand!

26. Lightweight Skin tints

Sometimes even the best foundations can be a tad too heavy, so a semi-sheer skin tint is the next best thing and will never fail to leave you glowing. A lightweight tint will offer a similar look to Sandra Oh's flawless and lit-from-withing skin and can be perfected with the help of concealer and some pin-point powdering.

27. Geri Halliwell swears by rich moisturisers

As we know, if nothing else, a moisturiser is the key to a glowy look and Geri Halliwell herself has previously shared her adoration for Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream. If you're looking for a slightly more budget-friendly alternative though, the lesson to take away is that thick and rich moisturisers (especially during wintertime) are key for a really radiant base.

28. Incorporating Retinol

Nicole Kidman is one of many names who is known to be a fan of retinol. For those who don't know, the best retinol creams and serums work to promote cell turnover and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Before introducing this ingredient to your regime, however, it's important to do your research into how to make retinol work for you, as it can cause irritation and sensitivity.

29. Light base makeup

The ultimate trick we see celebrities use in the glowy skin department is light base makeup, which allows their skincare and natural texture to shine through. Nothing makes you look fresh and healthy like a slight gleam to your cheeks and forehead and the easiest way to achieve that is with a lightweight tinted moisturiser or foundation serum.

30. Halle Berry's exfoliating brush

Exfoliation is key for flawless, glowing skin and if you're looking to incorporate a cleansing brush into your regime, Halle Berry once took to Instagram to share that she loves using the Flawless Hydro-Vibrating Facial Cleanser brush. Halle Berry's face tool gently massages and exfoliates your pores - ideal as a first step in your new glowy skincare routine.

31. Viola Davis swears by body oils

If you're seeking a full body glow and find your skin is on the dryer side, you might want to take some cues from Viola Davis, who has previously revealed that she loves oils (as per Yahoo! Lifestyle). An oil is a great way to nourish your entire body and instantly leaves your skin luminous.

32. Makeup-refreshing Face mists

Face mists are ideal for giving your skin a little pick-me-up throughout the day or adding the glow back in, once you've applied your powders a setting spray. They're a key step in a number of celebrity makeup regimes and are the quickest way to boost your skin's gleam. To mirror the freshness of Helen Mirren's skin, for example, consider adding a rejuvenating spray to your handbag!